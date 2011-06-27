  1. Home
Used 2013 Chrysler 300 Features & Specs

Overview
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG232321
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/31 mpg19/31 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.9/592.1 mi.362.9/592.1 mi.343.8/515.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.19.1 gal.19.1 gal.
Combined MPG232321
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm264 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm300 hp @ 6350 rpm292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.38.9 ft.38.9 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesnonoyes
Packages
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
Driver Convenience Groupyesnoyes
Motown Power and Sound Groupyesnono
Motown Quick Order Package 22Myesnono
Quick Order Package 22Fyesnoyes
Quick Order Package 22Gnoyesno
SafetyTecnoyesno
Quick Order Package 29Gnoyesno
Luxury Groupnoyesno
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Enginenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
element antennayesyesyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
10 total speakersnoyesno
552 watts stereo outputnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
Beats Audio premium brand speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesnoyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on doorsnoyesno
rear view cameranoyesno
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consolenoyesno
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAVyesyesyes
Beats Audio Groupyesnoyes
Uconnect 8.4N AM/FM/CD/DVD/SD/NAVUSByesyesyes
Instrumentation
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
Front hip room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Rear Seats
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyesyesyes
Light Groupnoyesno
Black Painted Roofnoyesno
Measurements
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
Front track63.4 in.63.4 in.63.4 in.
Curb weight4029 lbs.4029 lbs.4235 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.5100 lbs.5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.0.32 cd.0.32 cd.
Length198.6 in.198.6 in.198.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Ground clearance4.7 in.5.0 in.4.8 in.
Height58.4 in.58.7 in.59.2 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.122.6 cu.ft.122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.120.2 in.120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.75.0 in.75.0 in.
Rear track63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Colors
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Glacier Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Gloss Black
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Glacier Blue Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Gloss Black
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Glacier Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Gloss Black
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Glacier Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Black (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Black/Pearl, leather
  • Black/Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Black (Fleet), premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
P215/65R T tiresyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesyesno
245/45R20 tiresnoyesno
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
P235/55R19 tiresnonoyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
$30,345
$33,345
$32,845
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
