Used 2013 Chrysler 300 Features & Specs

4dr Sedan AWD 3.6L 6cyl 8A

4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) - $30,345 (Most Popular) S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) - $33,345 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) - $32,845 SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) - $48,450 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) - $38,845 C Luxury Series 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) - $42,345 C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) - $36,345 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) - $35,845 SRT8 Core 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) - $44,450 C Luxury Series 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) - $39,995 C John Varvatos 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) - $43,345 C John Varvatos 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) - $40,845