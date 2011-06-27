Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Chrysler 300 C 2009 Heritage Edition
I purchased a gold, 2009 Heritage Edition with 4017 miles on it from NC. Flew from St. Louis, MO and I drove it 883 miles home and only filled up once! The MDS kicked in for most of the trip and I got 27 mpg on the highway. Fuel economy is excellent considering the vehicle's size and weight. Acceleration is terrific and speed builds quickly. The seats are very comfortable although the view out the windows take some getting used to. Rear view is pinched to say the least. Ergonomically, the car is great as everything is right where it's supposed to be. I am very pleased with my purchase and would recommend it to anyone else.
Very Classy car
I just get at bought this car and I love it. The interior design is very up to date and comfortable. While the exterior design is very classy. I was looking to purchase a Dodge Charger but after a lot of research decided to go with the 300. I am more that pleased with my decision. I can tell you that this is a vehicle that I will have for a very long time
American Car
Great value! It stands out in crowded parking lots or in traffic without the snobbery of some higher-priced European and Asian competitors. It is fun to drive, good acceleration, and fuel economy for a large, heavy car is very good, 20-21 in town and 26-28 on the road. The 300 has comfort, ease of handling, and an incredible amount of space in the interior. Simply love the car. Buy American.
Saved my families life
I just bought this car less than a month ago with 25,000 Km on it. 3 days ago another driver drove flat out into the side of it (didn't even hit the brakes). Both doors were hit. I had the head light assembly of her car drilled into the metal of my car. The drivers door would not open after impact and there was a 1 inch gap between the drivers door and frame of the car. Her car did not breach the interior passenger space. The windows didn't break and I did not have side airbags either. The entire drivers side of the car is caved in and we got out alive with no cuts and no broken bones. If we had been in a smaller car I have no doubt we would be in intensive care right now.
Bad Statement/Decision on Chryslers Part
last yr I purchased a 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring love the car but when I first purchased the car I noticed that at the top of the doors there is a trim piece that had what appeared to be 2 separate pcs per door not impressive but not a deal breaker now a yr later it appears that these are just cheap pcs as there are multiple cracks in ea. Called Chrysler and was told due to the age of the car 3 yrs and the milage part has NOTHING to do w/miles I would have to pay some of the repair bill which I dont agree with. Not a seat that I ripped or stone chips I want fixed I dont see how this is a wear and tear issue. I am truly thinking of getting rid of the car and not purchasi
