Used 2007 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

4.5
4 reviews
Better than old lexus

Bob, 12/19/2006
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is by far the best cat I have ever driven. I had a 04 Lexus ES that was always having problems. I love this car

Maximum Bang for the Buck

ML, 05/23/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Absolutely love the car. You can't beat the value here. Where else, besides the other SRT8s, can you get a 425hp motor, race tuned suspension and Brembos for around $40k? Nowhere! Exterior styling isn't my favorite, but it gets tons of compliments. Interior is well laid out, other then the cruise control stalk, but material quality could be better. As far as performance goes, this car easily keeps up with the German performance sedans and annihilates the American and Japanese ones. That goes for acceleration, which goes without saying, but also handling, where the SRT8 puts up handling numbers, comparable to the M5, and that shame cars such as the E55 and STS-V. Very impressive.

Great Bang for the Buck!

jcvpw, 10/07/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has been fantastic. Can't complain about anything. Even the gas mileage for a 425 hp car is above average. I can get 23 mpg on the freeway on long trips. I am 6'8'' and 300 lbs and this is the first car that I have owned that an adult can actually sit behind me while I am driving. If you are looking for a fun, fast, family car that competes with the Germans, take a look at this one.

Great car, minor details need attention

CB, 03/09/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Cupholder location is poorly designed, difficult to "learn" the switches. Auto lights should come on with wipers on intermittent not just full speed. My driver's side door will not stay open. Tired of getting beaten up every time I get in or out of vehicle. Comfort A++, eye catching A++++.

