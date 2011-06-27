Used 2000 Chevrolet Venture Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|425.0/600.0 mi.
|425.0/600.0 mi.
|340.0/480.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|25.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|3.4 l
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|39.7 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.3 in.
|64.3 in.
|60.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.9 in.
|61.9 in.
|61.9 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|155 cu.ft.
|155 cu.ft.
|133 cu.ft.
|Length
|200.9 in.
|200.9 in.
|186.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3838 lbs.
|3838 lbs.
|3699 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5357 lbs.
|5357 lbs.
|5357 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|8.5 in.
|8.3 in.
|Height
|68.1 in.
|68.1 in.
|68.1 in.
|Maximum payload
|1457.0 lbs.
|1457.0 lbs.
|1612.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|120.0 in.
|120.0 in.
|112.0 in.
|Width
|72.0 in.
|72.0 in.
|72.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
