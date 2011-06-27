  1. Home
2000 Chevrolet Venture Review

Pros & Cons

  • Carlike ride and handling, power sliding door, eight-passenger seating option, available in-van entertainment system.
  • Uninspired styling, flimsy modular seats, interior fit and finish, coarse engine noise.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite its age, the Venture benefits from continual improvement that keeps it close to the class leaders in terms of features and styling. Not terribly refined, but loaded with value, the Chevy Venture is a solid minivan.

Vehicle overview

It should be no surprise that Venture has surpassed previous Chevrolet minivan sales records, given the limited appeal of its mini-vac shaped, plastic-bodied predecessor, the Lumina Minivan. Developed in concert with GM's European Opel division, Venture enters its fourth model year wearing conservative, yet modern, sheetmetal capped by a toothy chrome grille. Looks aside, this minivan's appeal is measured by a number of functional family features, including a standard driver's-side sliding door, optional passenger's-side power sliding door, available modular seating, optional integrated child seats, standard four-wheel antilock brakes, optional traction control, standard side airbags, and the ability to pull a 3,500-pound trailer.

Value Van, Base, LS, LT or Warner Bros. Edition versions are available. New-for-2000, the Value Van includes seven-passenger bench seating, air conditioning, rear-seat heat ducts, a tilt steering wheel, and an AM/FM stereo. Base models add split-bench seating, map pockets, overhead consolette, particle and odor filter, cargo net, and rear window defogger. LS provides items like upgraded cloth upholstery, remote keyless entry, power windows, tinted glass, driver information center, cruise control, alloy wheels and cassette stereo. Pop for LT trim and you'll get a power driver's seat, second-row captain's chairs, rear audio controls and air conditioning, and a combination CD/cassette deck. Warner Bros. Edition vans (not available in Minn.) are loaded with leather, an integrated child safety seat, modular bucket seating, and a three-mode audio and visual entertainment system that includes a VCP and overhead flip-down LCD screen.

Choose a short or long wheelbase van with four doors. All Ventures come equipped with a 3.4-liter V6 that makes 185 horsepower and 210 foot-pounds of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive transmits power to the front wheels. Standard P215/70R-15 tires provide a big footprint for better roadholding. Designed to satisfy consumers on either side of the Atlantic Ocean, the Venture treats drivers with a communicative chassis, sharp steering, and almost nimble handling, all while providing room inside for up to eight passengers and a good amount of their belongings.

Updates for 2000 include new radios with revised controls and graphics, as well as RDS technology on higher-level systems. Revised interior fabrics and a new gauge cluster help spruce up the cabin. One new exterior color, Smokey Carmel, is added to the color palette. Some carryover features worth noting are the optional dual-mode audio unit, which allows rear passengers to listen to a CD via headphones while front passengers catch traffic reports on the radio, and a load-leveling suspension complete with an auxiliary air hose.

Yes, we like the Venture, and whether you prefer the Chevy flavor or the Pontiac (Montana) and Oldsmobile (Silhouette) versions of the same van, we think any of the three have the credentials to go toe-to-toe with Chrysler, Ford and Honda minivans.

2000 Highlights

Chevy adds two new models on either end of the price spectrum for 2000. On the low end, a new Value Van includes basic equipment for a low price, while on the high end, a Warner Bros. Edition provides leather and a video entertainment system. New radios include radio data system (RDS) on uplevel versions. Three-door models die this year, while remaining models get new interior fabric patterns and a redesigned gauge cluster with a scratch-resistant lens. Smokey Carmel is a new paint color.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Venture.

5(32%)
4(35%)
3(22%)
2(7%)
1(4%)
3.9
74 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I would NOT buy a chevy to say my life!!!! Mostly their vans!
ssmee7,05/01/2012
We have a 2000 Chevy venture mini van. Biggest pile of junk I've ever owned! Right after the warranty went out so did the gas gauge! Over $600 to fix it! It was a problem with ALL this model no matter if it was a chev or other GM! Then the power sliding door. Then the power windows, then the rear washer! Then a screw in the head liner over your head fell out some how and just rolls around and around! Nothing but problems with this van! If I could load it full of C4 and blow it up on YouTube I would do it in a heart beat! DO NOT BUY A GM mini van! You will have nothing but problems and the design is horrible! GM will do NOTHING to fix their problems!
contrary to other reviews I love my van.
flaGSmom,04/23/2009
I have read so many horrible reviews and I know the posters aren't lying but I absolutely love my van it so roomy and loaded with great features of course I have all the service records and this vehicle has been very well maintained and has only 60,000 miles, we keep a close eye on the intake just in case though and DH is mechanically inclined so it won't end up being a major issue of course its used and we expect that we will have to replace things the key is do it before it breaks and it doesn't end up in a dominoe effect like so many have stated I honestly never thought I was the minivan type but I love this van and I am a believer now
BAD VAN!
evehowell,02/05/2013
LS my butt!!! I bought mine used 4 or 5 yrs ago, for $3,600. I have sunk more money into it then it is worth!! The automatic sliding door won't work right, the heat sucks real bad, the a/c stopped working a month after I bought it, I have had issues with the struts, brakes, ball barrings, anti-freeze leaks, anti-lock brakes, hard time starting this year after it has been driving, window not working now, my serpentine beat just fell off and a Head Gasket is leaking!!!!! Not putting any more money into it!!! only had 145,000miles!!! I drove two Plymouth Voyagers well past 200,000mi before losing them! Never again will I buy Chevy.
2000 Venture Plus Ext.
big_daddy,05/08/2002
Reliable, decent fuel mileage and very practical.
See all 74 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Venture
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Chevrolet Venture

Used 2000 Chevrolet Venture Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Venture is offered in the following submodels: Venture Minivan. Available styles include Warner Brothers 4dr Ext Minivan, Plus 4dr Ext Minivan, 4dr Minivan, LS 4dr Minivan, Value 4dr Minivan, 4dr Ext Cargo Minivan, Plus 4dr Minivan, LS 4dr Ext Minivan, and LT 4dr Ext Minivan.

