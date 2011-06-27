2000 Chevrolet Venture Review
Pros & Cons
- Carlike ride and handling, power sliding door, eight-passenger seating option, available in-van entertainment system.
- Uninspired styling, flimsy modular seats, interior fit and finish, coarse engine noise.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Despite its age, the Venture benefits from continual improvement that keeps it close to the class leaders in terms of features and styling. Not terribly refined, but loaded with value, the Chevy Venture is a solid minivan.
Vehicle overview
It should be no surprise that Venture has surpassed previous Chevrolet minivan sales records, given the limited appeal of its mini-vac shaped, plastic-bodied predecessor, the Lumina Minivan. Developed in concert with GM's European Opel division, Venture enters its fourth model year wearing conservative, yet modern, sheetmetal capped by a toothy chrome grille. Looks aside, this minivan's appeal is measured by a number of functional family features, including a standard driver's-side sliding door, optional passenger's-side power sliding door, available modular seating, optional integrated child seats, standard four-wheel antilock brakes, optional traction control, standard side airbags, and the ability to pull a 3,500-pound trailer.
Value Van, Base, LS, LT or Warner Bros. Edition versions are available. New-for-2000, the Value Van includes seven-passenger bench seating, air conditioning, rear-seat heat ducts, a tilt steering wheel, and an AM/FM stereo. Base models add split-bench seating, map pockets, overhead consolette, particle and odor filter, cargo net, and rear window defogger. LS provides items like upgraded cloth upholstery, remote keyless entry, power windows, tinted glass, driver information center, cruise control, alloy wheels and cassette stereo. Pop for LT trim and you'll get a power driver's seat, second-row captain's chairs, rear audio controls and air conditioning, and a combination CD/cassette deck. Warner Bros. Edition vans (not available in Minn.) are loaded with leather, an integrated child safety seat, modular bucket seating, and a three-mode audio and visual entertainment system that includes a VCP and overhead flip-down LCD screen.
Choose a short or long wheelbase van with four doors. All Ventures come equipped with a 3.4-liter V6 that makes 185 horsepower and 210 foot-pounds of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive transmits power to the front wheels. Standard P215/70R-15 tires provide a big footprint for better roadholding. Designed to satisfy consumers on either side of the Atlantic Ocean, the Venture treats drivers with a communicative chassis, sharp steering, and almost nimble handling, all while providing room inside for up to eight passengers and a good amount of their belongings.
Updates for 2000 include new radios with revised controls and graphics, as well as RDS technology on higher-level systems. Revised interior fabrics and a new gauge cluster help spruce up the cabin. One new exterior color, Smokey Carmel, is added to the color palette. Some carryover features worth noting are the optional dual-mode audio unit, which allows rear passengers to listen to a CD via headphones while front passengers catch traffic reports on the radio, and a load-leveling suspension complete with an auxiliary air hose.
Yes, we like the Venture, and whether you prefer the Chevy flavor or the Pontiac (Montana) and Oldsmobile (Silhouette) versions of the same van, we think any of the three have the credentials to go toe-to-toe with Chrysler, Ford and Honda minivans.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Venture.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Venture
Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Venture info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD