2020 Chevrolet Trax Consumer Reviews

I looked at all the competition and and the Chevy Trax beat them hands down. I purchased a 2020 Trax AWD LT and it has all the bells and whistles and comfort i expected. Getting in and out of it is easy. Has plenty of power to move in and out of traffic. Tons of storage and hidden compartments and that is with the back seat up. Fit and finish is excellent compared to the others. Only complaint is the gas mileage is a tad lower than expected, but since i only drive in the city that is to be expected. Will buy another one when i am in the market for a new car again. Hats off to Chevy for keeping the brand in my opinion the best on the market.

Chad R. , 08/12/2020 LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

I'm 64 years old. I have been driving sense I was 9 years old. I Like Cars. I have owned well over a hundred used cars & trucks and about 20 new ones, I have owned just about every model GM made, Fords, Dodge, Chrysler's, Toyota's, Nissan,s, Kia's, VW's, and a Subaru just to name a few. Never put over 50,000 miles on any of them, (didn't keep them long enough). Well in 2014, I decided I wanted a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, at that time the reviews on them were not that great, well it's been one of the best cars I've ever owned, I bought one with just 9,000 miles on it, it now has over 109,000, yes I finally put 100,000 miles on a car... My wife and I love the car that much, very comfortable, we can haul just about anything in it, 23 to 25 mpg. always, Strong V-6, use it to pull my 6 X 12 utility trailer, Just oil and filter changes, tires, and one set of brake pads at 70,000 miles, No break downs or any issues what so ever. I said all that to say this, I just purchased a 2020 Chevrolet Trax LS, AWD. with cruse & 16 inch aluminum wheel option. it was a demo with 2,500 miles. I paid $16,000. (FYI. The LS is the only model that does not have start stop technology, that is a very good thing in my opinion) I drove the car 150 miles from the dealership to my home and was more than impressed, critics call it choppy and under powered. This is absolute nonsense. I found the car to be very comfortable and had very adequate power even at 70 to 90 mph. and the car is very stable at these speeds. I would compare this to my 2013 KIA Sorento which cost $24,000 at the time. Of course only time will tell on the reliability, Sometime I think the critics are bias toward cool and trendy, All I can say is the critics were wrong about my 2013 Caravan and I'm fairly confident they are wrong about this one.