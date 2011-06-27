  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Trax Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Trax
5(54%)4(15%)3(12%)2(0%)1(19%)
3.8
26 reviews
MSRP Starting at
$21,300
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Performance

Lee zenoniani, 07/28/2018
Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
89 of 92 people found this review helpful

I have had the car for two years and have found the perform to be excellent. This is not s high perform car but jump up to 60 with out any effort. My mpg has been great, 30 over all and 33 on trips. Yes there is some road nois but I didn't pay 30000 either.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Still fits me to a tee!

Howard, 10/21/2018
LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
75 of 78 people found this review helpful

This is my second Trax LT. Sure, there are still sharper, faster or more luxurious mini SUVs out there. But for its price, reliability, safety, economy, easy entry/exit and comfortable seating, the Trax fits me to a tee! My actual mixed mileage has been 35-37 consistently, over three years and 45,000 miles in all kinds of driving. Friends who ride with us in our Trax always compliment us on it, and ask questions about our satisfaction level. I tell them our satisfaction has been surprisingly high for its price. Our Chevrolet service manager tells me the Trax has been "bullet proof" in his experience, adding "I never see one in here for a repair." Okay, at the end of my review I'll admit to being an "old guy" over seventy, so maybe I'm less critical in the areas where the Trax isn't a star performer: performance, styling and ride comfort. But the other areas I've mentioned more than take up the slack. I highly recommend the Chevrolet Trax for anyone who values safety, reliability, maneuverability and low initial cost over radical styling, performance and luxurious appointments.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Little SUV - but big on value

Trenda Allen, 02/14/2019
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
44 of 46 people found this review helpful

I love this car! The cabin noise is quiet, so I can talk without shouting during long trips. I have always had a soft spot for smaller SUVs anyway, and this is pure luxury after driving a 1992 Suzuki Sidekick 4wd. Loved the Suzuki too, but this has the bells and whistles that make it a comfortable drive, and quick to get around town.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A great car packed with features

JSmith, 07/24/2019
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

My wife and I purchased this vehicle and we absolutely love it for being its size its quite spacious it has good safety features it has a very intuitive touchscreen display and a lot of neat little storage compartments the seats are comfortable and the design of the Interior is very is statically Pleasing, It rides well not the best I've ever seen but for the price this car is completely worth it I would recommend 5 out of 5 stars.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
LT AWD Copper Metallic

Marie, 01/31/2019
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
60 of 64 people found this review helpful

I own this car. It’s a very good car for the price range and nice options since it’s the LT model. The engine could be quieter and little more powerful but it’s not a deal breaker. I don’t suggest getting the LS model just because theres not enough options. Space is great, ride is comfortable, brakes are good, pretty copper metallic paint, decent on gas mileage. Really don’t see why it’s rated so bad.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
