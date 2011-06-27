2020 Chevrolet Traverse SUV Consumer Reviews

From a Lincoln to a Chevy Raymond Stewart , 11/16/2019 LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful If you have heard the rumor that Lincolns are a very smooth ride, with decent mileage and pretty good on service, you heard right. What you also need to know is that the Chevy Traverse is, in my opinion & experience, as comparable in the ride & the service, with one distinction, much affordable than the Lincoln! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No other SUV can match the ride!! Brenda Masullo , 11/02/2019 LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful We bought our new Traverse at Stocker’s Chevrolet. We owned one since 2017. It gives us one heck of a ride! Love it!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LOVE MY CAR!!!!! Ggutierrez43 , 12/26/2019 LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful This car has been amazing to my family! Love the captain seats and all of the spacious room it has! This car has a smooth ride, heated seats, heated steering wheel, heated side ,mirrors, auto start, auto locks and windows, cameras, lots of safety features, and lots of room for the whole family! Were in love with the new 2020 Traverse! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great ride, lacks in features.... BuyersRemorse , 11/25/2019 Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 26 of 40 people found this review helpful And no matter what Chevy wants to tell you, those are now cupholders on the 2nd row doors. The lack of cupholders in a 7 passenger SUV is irritating at best. The fact that only the driver window is auto up and down is also irritating as is the fact you cannot shut off the auto start. I have been in base model Hyundai cars that have these features. Being in a Premier trim level Traverse and not having auto up on the windows is embarrassing. All in all it is a nice ride but there are a lot of little things that add up to that fact I cannot wait to get rid of this car and wish I had gone another direction. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse