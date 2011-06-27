2020 Chevrolet Traverse SUV Consumer Reviews
From a Lincoln to a Chevy
If you have heard the rumor that Lincolns are a very smooth ride, with decent mileage and pretty good on service, you heard right. What you also need to know is that the Chevy Traverse is, in my opinion & experience, as comparable in the ride & the service, with one distinction, much affordable than the Lincoln!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
No other SUV can match the ride!!
We bought our new Traverse at Stocker’s Chevrolet. We owned one since 2017. It gives us one heck of a ride! Love it!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
LOVE MY CAR!!!!!
This car has been amazing to my family! Love the captain seats and all of the spacious room it has! This car has a smooth ride, heated seats, heated steering wheel, heated side ,mirrors, auto start, auto locks and windows, cameras, lots of safety features, and lots of room for the whole family! Were in love with the new 2020 Traverse!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great ride, lacks in features....
And no matter what Chevy wants to tell you, those are now cupholders on the 2nd row doors. The lack of cupholders in a 7 passenger SUV is irritating at best. The fact that only the driver window is auto up and down is also irritating as is the fact you cannot shut off the auto start. I have been in base model Hyundai cars that have these features. Being in a Premier trim level Traverse and not having auto up on the windows is embarrassing. All in all it is a nice ride but there are a lot of little things that add up to that fact I cannot wait to get rid of this car and wish I had gone another direction.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
chevy 2020
nice suv missed boat on no front brake assist or parking, information system less be desired compared to others, no rain sensing wipers
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Traverse
Related 2020 Chevrolet Traverse SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020