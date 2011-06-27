Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse SUV Consumer Reviews

Be Cautious!!! Jessica , 06/16/2017 LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful We purchased my 2013 Traverse pre-owned in January 2016. It was a GM Certified Pre-owned that did have warranty coverage. I will say that I LOVE how it drives for such a large SUV. I love the back up camera and sensors as well. We were generally comfortable, even on long road trips. My husband did complain of knee-room while driving, but he is 6'5" so he is taller than the norm. My problems began with the first oil change, they found an oil leak and had to remove the engine to find it. They also noticed that my timing chains were loose and went ahead and tightened those. A few months later, the blower for the rear A/C went out completely and had to be replaced (almost a week in the shop). That September we were returning from vacation and an A/C hose "popped" while we were driving down the interstate and we were stuck in Alabama an extra day. At the beginning of this year, as I was driving home from my mom's, all the lights on my dash starting going off, I couldn't move my steering wheel, and my engine shut off ( I was in the middle of a curve on a backroad with my toddler in the car). I was able to coast to a safe spot and had the car towed to the dealership. This was caused by "catastrophic engine failure" and had to replace my engine. Everything up to this point has been covered under warranty (Thank goodness!) Two days ago, the same thing happened with the addition of a squealing noise. This time my A/C compressor locked up. So this twice that my car has completely shut off while driving down the road (with my son in it) and this repair is going to cost me almost $2200.00. If I had to pay for all of these repairs I would have spent $7-10,000.00! I have spent about a month and a half in demo cars total because of time that my car was being repaired. I will say that the dealership and service that I deal with is FANTASTIC and they are helping me find a comparable vehicle to do an even trade and are giving me a good value for my car, and I am so thankful for that. I may have bought the one truly defective Traverse, but it has been nothing but a headache from the get-go. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I bought a new Traverse last month and I really like car, except for the headrest. The headrest sticks out so far, it gives me a pain the neck. There is no way to turn it around, or have it go far enough back to not cause the problem. So when you test the drive, be aware of this and make sure you fit into the seat as it is designed.

Traded 2011 Chevy Equinox for 2LT for 2013 1LT Traverse and we love it!!! The acceleration is great for a SUV and the ride is very smooth. This vehicle was purchased for my wife. I drive a 2011 Chevy Silverado LTZ, but have no problems feeling comfortable in the Traverse. I looked at a Tahoe and when I saw the limited cargo space, I said pass!!! Looks like you would have a hard time getting a gallon of milk back there. The Traverse has been a great investment and I look forward to taking many road trips in it!!!

Before buying this car I would be sure that there were no other cars available anywhere in the world to buy. Though we entered our purchase of this vehicle when it was brand new, the manufacturer recalls (4 the first year) and ongoing odor problem in the A/C system pretty much ruined it for us. After EIGHT visits to the dealer about the odor, the NINTH was the charm - exactly one visit beyond the warranty! Once it was out of warranty, they managed to fix the 3-year-plus odor problem for $1300...and then told us to take it our complaints to GM if we didn't like it. GM promptly denied our appeals, and when the engine's transmission became rough between 3rd-4th gears, we traded it for a new Honda Pilot the next week. We had had enough, and this was definitely our LAST GM PURCHASE EVER! UPDATE: STILL haven't touched a GM product since the original review and it feels GREAT! Anyone believing all those "JD Power" commercials about their award-winning vehicles does so at their own peril. Stay away from GM products - or be prepared for heartache, strife and hate for life...