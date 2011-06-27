Used 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV Consumer Reviews
2008 Trailblazer
We bought it new, I now have 160,000 miles on it and are heading for Arizona tomorrow. No problems whatsoever. New bat., new tires, new alt., that's it. I have a 18' camper and traveled around the USA. handled great, could use a little more power, but did nicely in the mountains. I have a 4500 lb. boat and we go to Lake Superior, approximately 350 miles, and it handled the job nicely.
Good Truck
Got my 08 Trailblazer used and I've been loving it ever since. Has a plenty of power for a pretty large SUV, yet also gets around 19mpg if driven for optimal fuel economy. Drives perfectly smooth and handles really well for an SUV, the only thing is that the sway bars are VERY stiff, so going over a speed bump at an angle is going to shake you pretty bad. Handles well off road, can hold its own just fine even with 2wd. I preferred almost everything about the Trailblazer when I compared to all the other SUVs of its caliber on the market.
Great Vehicle
Leased 1Lt w/4x4-- 1 yr into owning the vehicle moved cross country--happy with performance and ride. It was a comfortable vehicle and has great turning radius for getting in and out of parking spaces. Even my hubby liked the turning and handling. I was involved in a 3 car crash-rear ended by a earlier model TB and had minimal damage-new rear bumper and lift gate. This vehicle held up. My lease is up and cant buy it--so will turn it in- It will be missed and down the road I will keep checking to see if I cant pickup the same model. It was great in the snow or any elements. Always felt safe and comfortable.
Love my TrailBlazer!
After being a 25 year Ford customer and having a dismal experience with my last Explorer, I decided to make the switch to a Chevy. Wow what a difference, I should have done it years ago. The TrailBlazer is as beautiful as the Explorer, with a much smoother ride. I can't feel every little crack in the road like with the Explorer, the transmission is superb with none of the problems I experienced from day one with the horrible Explorer transmission (so far, I haven't had it long). Chevy offers the 100,000 mile powertrain warranty which tells me that they put alot of confidence in their product.
Nice car at a good deal
I bought my Trailblazer mostly for towing my toys around. It does this very well. It doesn't get much mileage as I have 2 beater cars that I drive on a daily basis. I get anywhere from 15 to 17 MPG in the city and around 21 on open highways. I have been a Ford guy through and through, but when it came to this purchase, I couldn't pass it up. For the price and features, it beat all Explorers that I looked at. Don't get me wrong, if I were buying brand new, it would be Ford all day, just on principle, but I was looking at getting the biggest bang for my buck on this purchase.
