Used 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV Consumer Reviews

2008 Trailblazer Lynn Douglas , 12/30/2015 LT 4dr SUV 4WD w/3LT (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful We bought it new, I now have 160,000 miles on it and are heading for Arizona tomorrow. No problems whatsoever. New bat., new tires, new alt., that's it. I have a 18' camper and traveled around the USA. handled great, could use a little more power, but did nicely in the mountains. I have a 4500 lb. boat and we go to Lake Superior, approximately 350 miles, and it handled the job nicely. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good Truck fratblazer08 , 10/24/2010 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Got my 08 Trailblazer used and I've been loving it ever since. Has a plenty of power for a pretty large SUV, yet also gets around 19mpg if driven for optimal fuel economy. Drives perfectly smooth and handles really well for an SUV, the only thing is that the sway bars are VERY stiff, so going over a speed bump at an angle is going to shake you pretty bad. Handles well off road, can hold its own just fine even with 2wd. I preferred almost everything about the Trailblazer when I compared to all the other SUVs of its caliber on the market. Report Abuse

Great Vehicle kimba727 , 02/13/2011 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Leased 1Lt w/4x4-- 1 yr into owning the vehicle moved cross country--happy with performance and ride. It was a comfortable vehicle and has great turning radius for getting in and out of parking spaces. Even my hubby liked the turning and handling. I was involved in a 3 car crash-rear ended by a earlier model TB and had minimal damage-new rear bumper and lift gate. This vehicle held up. My lease is up and cant buy it--so will turn it in- It will be missed and down the road I will keep checking to see if I cant pickup the same model. It was great in the snow or any elements. Always felt safe and comfortable. Report Abuse

Love my TrailBlazer! New chevyowner , 01/06/2009 19 of 19 people found this review helpful After being a 25 year Ford customer and having a dismal experience with my last Explorer, I decided to make the switch to a Chevy. Wow what a difference, I should have done it years ago. The TrailBlazer is as beautiful as the Explorer, with a much smoother ride. I can't feel every little crack in the road like with the Explorer, the transmission is superb with none of the problems I experienced from day one with the horrible Explorer transmission (so far, I haven't had it long). Chevy offers the 100,000 mile powertrain warranty which tells me that they put alot of confidence in their product. Report Abuse