Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Tracker
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,315
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/320 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity50.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight2987 lbs.
Gross weight3924 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach32.0 degrees
Maximum payload937 lbs.
Angle of departure29.2 degrees
Length162.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width67.3 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Wildfire Red
  • Yellow
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
