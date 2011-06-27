2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

Giangi , 08/01/2020 Z71 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)

My second car was for many years a 2003 Ford Expedition 5.4L Eddie Bauer 4WD with 130,400 miles and ten days ago I decided to replace it with the new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 4WD with the 5.3L V8 engine that has 355HP and a fabulous 10 speed transmission. I honestly believe that the new style / design is the best of what you can get on the SUV market If you consider only American made SUVs. This fifth generation of Tahoe has brought many new things to the table in terms of: a better interior, a better infotainment, a better exterior, more cargo capacity and more legs room for the passengers in the back. Nevertheless, the thing that I’m my opinion makes the real difference is having ten speeds also with the V8 5.3L engine and not only with the 6.2L like it was happening with the 2020 Tahoe series. Of course I like very much the 6.2L V-8 engine, which is available only with the 2020 Tahoe or with the 2021 Tahoe in the High Country configuration. I got closed to buy a 2020 Tahoe RST with a 6.2L engine, but then I aborted my plan because I couldn’t stand the outdated interior of it... we are in 2020 now, but 2020 Tahoe’s interior looks like an interior from 20-22 years ago and I couldn’t stand it just for the discount that I was offered. Now ten days later I noticed that the 2020 Tahoe 6.2L is still not Sold and they lowered their price of an additional $3,000 , a price that they were not willing to extend to me back then. So now I own a fantastic 2021 Tahoe Z71 featuring a new color called graywood metallic ( I drove 99 miles per way for this color and other commercial reasons ). The SUV has things that I love and things that I don’t like, so I’m going to list them below: I like: - The exterior look. - The interior look. - The comfort of the driving seat. - The size of the display. - The availability of Apple Car Play. - The size of the panoramic sunroof. - The colors of the interior and the quality of the seats. - The typical wheels of the Z71 trim/package. - the 10 speed gearbox and the consequent responsiveness of the engine. - the breaking power of the breaks. - the Bose Speakers - the rubber floor mattes (extra) - the wireless recharger compartment (but it would have been cool and smart to have a second one on top of the central console since there is still the cut out from the past and that would have allowed also to the passenger to have his/her phone recharged.) - the headlights and the front indicators are really original and futuristic. Now, what I don’t like about my 2021 Tahoe Z71: - the steering wheel material is not pleasant to the touch and it’s too hard. - there is a micro joystick to adjust the position of the steering wheel, but in my case (I’m a tall guy) it doesn’t come enough close to me ( I have the same feature on my Porsche Cayenne and that works better ). - the breaking pedal is not at the same level of the gas pedal. What I mean Exactly is that with your right foot the movement to brake is less safe than other vehicles, because you have to lift up your right foot and then move it to the left to brake. That double action requires more time and it could be considered even an hazard not just an inconvenience (this is really the most important thing that I don’t like). - when you push the OnStar button to connect with a live operator the quality of the connection is always awful and it’s really challenging to understand what they say to you. - The monthly subscription cost asked for the OnStar service is way to high and I will not renew at the end of the free trial. It offers limited features and for around $450 a year you don’t even have a significant discount on your insurance policy. Also as I mentioned before the communication with a live agent has been of poor quality every time I have used it. - the user interface of Apple Car play has room for improvement. The contacts for the phone should be on the left side of the screen not to the right. With all the alphabet letters to the right side of the screen it’s very difficult and uncomfortable to reach there to find some one in your contacts. If you use Siri you need to be very fast to tell her what to do or she will turn herself off very quickly, may be she needs a calibration... ;) - changing the stations of the satellite radio is not immediate and even the favorite channels are positioned in a way that are hard to reach with your right arm. - the engine is very responsive (because of the gearbox), but the power itself could be more. Again this is just my preference... I didn’t want to pay for the features of the High Country version of the Tahoe 2021, but one day later this year the 2021 Tahoe RST 6.2L will be available and for the same price of a Z71 or something less you will be able to have the mighty 6.2L which is a big, big plus ! It has also a slight better gas consumption on the freeway compared to the 5.3L engine of the 2021 Tahoe Z71. Today, I would wait for the 2021 6.2L RST.