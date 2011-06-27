Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews

I love My Truck! cluv , 10/25/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My Tahoe has over 256,000 miles on it. I had to replace the transmission around 190,000 miles. Unfortunately I had to replace the transmission with one that had 167,000 miles on it because it was hard to find another. Other than that, no major problems. Replaced tie rods twice, but the roads are full of pot holes here. Sadly, the break lines rusted and broke. I decided I am just going to let it go instead of fixing it. This truck has gotten my family through many winters and deep snow. Report Abuse

Going for 200K Brian , 02/16/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful At the time this was one of the largest single largest investments our family had made. 10 years later, well worth it. We just hit 170K and just had our first major repair - oil seals were leaking. We have done nothing to this truck except the usual - tires, batteries, brakes and oil/fluids. If you take care of these trucks they definitely take care of you.

Like a rock Sam , 08/14/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I'm very pleased with my Tahoe after 74k miles. No transmission issues but have had the ABS module go out twice. First time was under warranty and the second time I had it repaired for about $200 instead of the $1,200 the dealer wanted. Also came with a 5 yr warr instead of 12 month. The rest of the braking system is great, still on original pads and rotors. Plenty of power to tow trailer and people. And even thought gas mileage isn't great, it's better than what some Ford and Dodge owners I know are getting.

Better all the time! Bob Christie , 02/25/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful With almost 160,000 miles on this SUV, I know I should be looking to replace it, but it still runs so good, I'm hesitating to let it go. I bought it with 50K miles on it and went to AMSOIL lube in the tranny and crankcase shortly after. It still burns no oil (20K between changes)and the gas mileage is now pushing 20 mpg on the highway. It's been awesome. At 70, I've had lots of cars in my lifetime, and this has been one of the best.