Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Suburban SUV
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,055*
Total Cash Price
$45,811
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,319*
Total Cash Price
$61,531
Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,635*
Total Cash Price
$63,327
Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,898*
Total Cash Price
$61,980
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,213*
Total Cash Price
$46,710
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,897*
Total Cash Price
$44,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Suburban SUV LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$4,201
|Maintenance
|$1,718
|$1,950
|$1,210
|$1,209
|$2,458
|$8,545
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$661
|$770
|$2,816
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,434
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,621
|Financing
|$2,463
|$1,982
|$1,467
|$917
|$333
|$7,161
|Depreciation
|$8,151
|$4,759
|$4,189
|$3,713
|$3,333
|$24,145
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,692
|$11,894
|$10,230
|$9,380
|$9,859
|$59,055
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Suburban SUV LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$5,643
|Maintenance
|$2,307
|$2,619
|$1,625
|$1,623
|$3,302
|$11,476
|Repairs
|$448
|$652
|$760
|$888
|$1,034
|$3,783
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,269
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,521
|Financing
|$3,309
|$2,662
|$1,970
|$1,232
|$447
|$9,619
|Depreciation
|$10,948
|$6,392
|$5,627
|$4,987
|$4,477
|$32,431
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,763
|$15,976
|$13,740
|$12,599
|$13,242
|$79,319
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Suburban SUV Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$5,808
|Maintenance
|$2,374
|$2,696
|$1,672
|$1,671
|$3,398
|$11,812
|Repairs
|$461
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,065
|$3,893
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,364
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,624
|Financing
|$3,405
|$2,740
|$2,028
|$1,268
|$460
|$9,900
|Depreciation
|$11,267
|$6,579
|$5,791
|$5,132
|$4,608
|$33,378
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,456
|$16,442
|$14,141
|$12,966
|$13,629
|$81,635
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Suburban SUV Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,684
|Maintenance
|$2,324
|$2,639
|$1,637
|$1,635
|$3,326
|$11,560
|Repairs
|$451
|$657
|$766
|$894
|$1,042
|$3,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,293
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,547
|Financing
|$3,333
|$2,681
|$1,984
|$1,241
|$450
|$9,689
|Depreciation
|$11,028
|$6,439
|$5,668
|$5,023
|$4,510
|$32,667
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,936
|$16,092
|$13,840
|$12,690
|$13,339
|$79,898
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Suburban SUV LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$4,284
|Maintenance
|$1,751
|$1,988
|$1,233
|$1,232
|$2,506
|$8,712
|Repairs
|$340
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$785
|$2,871
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,481
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,673
|Financing
|$2,512
|$2,021
|$1,496
|$935
|$339
|$7,302
|Depreciation
|$8,311
|$4,853
|$4,271
|$3,786
|$3,399
|$24,619
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,039
|$12,127
|$10,430
|$9,564
|$10,053
|$60,213
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Suburban SUV LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$4,119
|Maintenance
|$1,684
|$1,912
|$1,186
|$1,185
|$2,410
|$8,377
|Repairs
|$327
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,761
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,386
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,570
|Financing
|$2,415
|$1,943
|$1,438
|$899
|$326
|$7,021
|Depreciation
|$7,991
|$4,666
|$4,107
|$3,640
|$3,268
|$23,672
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,345
|$11,661
|$10,029
|$9,196
|$9,666
|$57,897
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban in Virginia is:not available
