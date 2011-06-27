Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews
Shuddering Suburban
My 2009 Suburban is spacious, elegant and well built. The cabin is very quiet at any speed, and the handling for such a large vehicle is impressive. I have a large family and the Suburban is the only "Car" that suits my needs. The Suburban has the ability to cut down to 4 cylinders on flat or down hill surfaces to improve fuel economy. The down side to this feature, which is standard on ALL models, is the unfortunate tendency to "shudder". The truck will "buck" during a coast. Sometimes accompanied by a distinct clattering from the engine compartment. Additionally, when accelerating up hill, the truck will lumber, failing to accelerate, as the engine screams to answer the command.
Chevy is letting me down...
I Recently purchased my Suburban less than a month ago and I'm already running into nightmares with constant trips to the dealership. My check engine light has already came on twice due to the ECU (Computer) changing my fuel settings which ends up leading to my truck not starting or running extremely rough. They keep resetting the ECU and it will run for a couple of days but I'll end up right back to where I started from, not driving. The truck is at the dealership as I write this... so beware, this truck is an electronic mess. Now I'm sure I just ended up getting a bad build from the factory line but there are a few people already out there suffering with the same problems that I'm having.
Avoid Suburbans with 5.3 engine
Hey everyone have had on going issues with my truck and wanted to share my experience . I have a 2009 Suburban with the 5.3 liter engine. I have been to the dealer 4 times with engine related issues. Me and my family have been left at the roadside by this truck. The truck has had the engine rebuilt at 38000 miles by the dealership and continues to consume oil at 41000 miles. I have no confidence in this truck any longer. I've requested a new engine or buyback. Best GM has to offer is $2000 certificate towards purchase of another GM product. Avoid the 5.3 liter versions of the Suburban/ Tahoe/ Yukon as many have had engine problems.
Clanking Noise Everytime it drives
I have a 2009 Suburban that has been in the dealership 3 times for the same thing. Everytime the car is driven cold there is a clanking noise somewhere. The dealership could not find out what it was so they started to say that at first it was a broken weld, then they said the chassis had some bolts tightened, then they tightened up bolts in the transmission. I don't feel like it is a safe drive at all and am very concerned that the dealership is with holding information from me. Oh and when I asked them for my paper work the 2nd visit they didn't want to give it to me. I had to argue with them to release the paperwork to me. Very concerned and the car was not cheap.
Buyer Beware
Nothing but headaches since we purchased it. Back and forth to dealership to address shuddering/vibration and power issues. (5 times so far) No codes no TSB so they say no problem, car has intermittent shudder at low speeds occurring while accelerating up incline now occurs any time accelerating. Told vibration is normal for these vehicles due to electronic drive system.hesitation when pressing on gas going up inclines lack of power feels as if struggling to get up hill,could not imagine how this could tow anything,shuddering at times is quite severe in as whole vehicle feels as if it shakes, does not seem normal.Customer service at GM is less than helpful
Sponsored cars related to the Suburban
Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner