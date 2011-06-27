  1. Home
Used 1998 Chevrolet Suburban Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Suburban
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.42.0 gal.42.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle45.0 ft.43.4 ft.44.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.36.2 in.36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Measurements
Length219.5 in.219.5 in.219.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6000 lbs.6500 lbs.
Curb weight5694 lbs.5293 lbs.5293 lbs.
Gross weight10000 lbs.10000 lbs.8050 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.8.6 in.9.5 in.
Height73.0 in.71.3 in.73.0 in.
Maximum payload2907.0 lbs.3351.0 lbs.2007.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.73.6 in.76.7 in.
