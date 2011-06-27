Used 1997 Chevrolet Suburban Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|12
|no
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/17 mpg
|11/15 mpg
|no
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|504.0/714.0 mi.
|462.0/630.0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|42.0 gal.
|42.0 gal.
|42.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|12
|no
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.7 ft.
|44.7 ft.
|45.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|Front hip room
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|26.2 in.
|26.2 in.
|26.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|219.5 in.
|219.5 in.
|219.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6000 lbs.
|6000 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4002 lbs.
|5234 lbs.
|5687 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7700 lbs.
|no
|8050 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.6 in.
|6.9 in.
|6.9 in.
|Height
|71.3 in.
|73.0 in.
|74.6 in.
|Wheel base
|131.5 in.
|131.5 in.
|131.5 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
|76.7 in.
|76.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
