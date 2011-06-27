Used 1997 Chevrolet Suburban Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 Suburban
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG1412no
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg11/15 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.0/714.0 mi.462.0/630.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.42.0 gal.42.0 gal.
Combined MPG1412no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle43.7 ft.44.7 ft.45.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
Rear leg room26.2 in.26.2 in.26.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Measurements
Length219.5 in.219.5 in.219.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6000 lbs.6500 lbs.
Curb weight4002 lbs.5234 lbs.5687 lbs.
Gross weight7700 lbs.no8050 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.6.9 in.6.9 in.
Height71.3 in.73.0 in.74.6 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.76.7 in.76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Ice Metallic
  • Medium Beige Mystique Metallic
  • Medium Opal Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Victory Red
