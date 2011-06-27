  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,854$42,919$46,685
Clean$39,327$42,349$46,057
Average$38,274$41,210$44,800
Rough$37,220$40,071$43,544

Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,482$38,211$41,565
Clean$35,013$37,704$41,005
Average$34,075$36,690$39,886
Rough$33,137$35,676$38,768

Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC60 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,214$40,077$43,594
Clean$36,723$39,545$43,007
Average$35,739$38,481$41,834
Rough$34,755$37,418$40,661

Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,441$32,782$35,659
Clean$30,039$32,347$35,179
Average$29,234$31,477$34,220
Rough$28,429$30,607$33,260

Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,805$37,482$40,772
Clean$34,345$36,984$40,223
Average$33,425$35,990$39,125
Rough$32,505$34,995$38,028

Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC60 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,835$43,975$47,834
Clean$40,295$43,392$47,191
Average$39,216$42,225$45,903
Rough$38,136$41,057$44,616

Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC60 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,482$38,211$41,565
Clean$35,013$37,704$41,005
Average$34,075$36,690$39,886
Rough$33,137$35,676$38,768

Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,895$49,424$53,762
Clean$45,288$48,768$53,038
Average$44,075$47,457$51,591
Rough$42,862$46,145$50,144

Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,895$49,424$53,762
Clean$45,288$48,768$53,038
Average$44,075$47,457$51,591
Rough$42,862$46,145$50,144

Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,580$35,085$38,164
Clean$32,150$34,619$37,651
Average$31,288$33,688$36,624
Rough$30,427$32,757$35,596

Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,592$56,637$61,607
Clean$51,897$55,886$60,778
Average$50,507$54,382$59,120
Rough$49,117$52,879$57,462

Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,854$42,919$46,685
Clean$39,327$42,349$46,057
Average$38,274$41,210$44,800
Rough$37,220$40,071$43,544

Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,214$40,077$43,594
Clean$36,723$39,545$43,007
Average$35,739$38,481$41,834
Rough$34,755$37,418$40,661


FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Volvo XC60 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Volvo XC60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,150 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,619 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volvo XC60 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Volvo XC60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,150 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,619 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Volvo XC60, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Volvo XC60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,150 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,619 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Volvo XC60. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Volvo XC60 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Volvo XC60 ranges from $30,427 to $38,164, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Volvo XC60 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.