Used 1991 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews

Safe Truck To Drive Cynthia , 01/26/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had my '91 Suburban for four years now and I still love it! I come out to the parking lot and there is my black & blue monster truck - his name is Bruiser. He keeps me warm at night, he waits for me no matter how late I am, and he keeps me safe. No one is ever going to hurt me again in this big truck. And there is so much room - whether I am hauling kids or a washing machine. Long interstate drives are a pleasure, and I have slept in the back while camping. If you want a safe vehicle to carry your family in, I sugges Report Abuse

My Big Baby Boy rhystepesh , 11/13/2012 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my 1991 Suburban from a mechanic friend of mine as it was all he had that I could afford... and I have not regretted it since. Sure fuel economy is not the greatest, but then it is a 2+ ton vehicle all steel, and very safe. I'm not trading it in for all the cars in the world. Easy to drive, low center of gravity means less likely to roll over, and can take a beating and still keep going. All I need is a kitchen and a bathroom and I'd make him my home. He'll probably become a pile of rusted dust before I think of getting another vehicle. Though I will have to replace the radio eventually, it's the only thing that doesn't work in him. Report Abuse

We love our tank Ruckmanite , 10/29/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought the burb in 99 with 107000 miles on it. Since then, new lower ball joints, heater core, blower motor, brakes, usual stuff. The best thing about this old beast is it's easy to repair. The thing runs fantastic, gets 16-17 mpg on the hwy, and tows a 3000lb popup with ease. My wife hit a 240 lb deer at 55 mph with it. Damaged the fender, hood, and passenger door. Praise God she was in this ride instead of the Accord, as it would have wound up in her lap. If you can find an old 91 in good shape, it will not dissapoint you. We are currently looking at newer ones, but this one has been so reliable we hesitate to part with it. Report Abuse

Strong suburban TRAILERMAN , 10/22/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We have enjoyed our Suburban very much, the 454 engine has lots of power. I pull a trailer, 8 passengers and 8 bicycles and it flies. Regular repairs and maintenance but at 135,000 it still runs strong. I am very pleased and reccomend anyone to buy one. Report Abuse