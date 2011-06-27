Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
A SSR FOR ME!

The Vitter, 09/27/2009
I thought the truck was Bad when it first came out. The GM designers did their work on this one to create a unique ride. I almost bought a red 05 last year, but backed out. I started to look real hard for a clean one. I found one in my own backyard at Chase Chevrolet located in Stockton, Ca. I have driven the big engine and found that the small engine is just fine. I have owned many Chevy muscle cars in my day. Still i'm my geerage to this day are a stock 71 RS/Z28 350 LT-1 4 spd. A 67 Chevy II Nova with a 427/turbo 400 with 456 cogs. The black SSR i just bought is in pristine condition. I did not buy it for a hot rod, I bought it because it is a classy ride. The Heartbeat rides on

My1st American Truck

my2004ssr, 07/01/2011
I purchased my 2004 ssr in 2010 with only 1,600 miles.. with only adding 8k miles, i had to replace the windsheild wiper motor, gas tank, and coolant fans. A total of $7,000.. This will be my LAST american Vechical !!

Unbelievable

GentRancher, 02/17/2004
This is the most fun vehicle I have ever owned. The attention it gets is awesome. It is a nice roadster that finally has some functional room for taking trips. It is a truck, and does have functional value as one. It wasn't meant to compete with crew cabs, it is a whole lot more fun.

My beautiful SSR

Pat Yanish, 05/18/2010
This vehicle is awesome. I have wanted this SSR for six years and it was worth waiting for. It gives me a smooth ride and I feel great driving it.

Class by itself!

aimsbrown, 01/03/2004
A friend of mine took it for a test drive, stopped by a store and was returning home when he was pulled over by the police. Eventhough this is really a fast vehicle, the friend was not speeding, the officer just wanted to know what kind of car it was and if it was a concept car or production model. The first time I took it out, I fell in love with it! It is the new muscle truck for the true enthusiast. It drives almost like a vette without being as expensive nor sitting so low.

