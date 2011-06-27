Used 1995 Chevrolet Sportvan Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.33.0 gal.33.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle54.0 ft.54.0 ft.54.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Measurements
Height82.3 in.82.3 in.82.3 in.
Wheel base125.0 in.146.0 in.125.0 in.
Length204.1 in.225.0 in.204.1 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Curb weight4769 lbs.5661 lbs.4769 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • White
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Victory Red
