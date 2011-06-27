2019 Chevrolet Spark Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Granni got her a tiny car! Kelli BaxterTanton , 10/19/2018 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) 50 of 50 people found this review helpful I have always driven mid size or larger vehicles. After driving a Fiat while my truck was in the shop I fell in love with the small car! After much research I chose the Spark. It is an excellent car for the money! I have an 80 mile commute to work 4 days a week. "Tiny" handles great on wet roads, plenty of room for me, she has 10 air bags so I feel as comfortable in it as I did my Lacrosse. The backup camera is much sharper than in my 2016 Ram. Gas mileage is great! I was accustomed to spending 60.00 per week plus in the Ram. Now I spend 18.00-20.00. The only thing that I would change is the placement of the cup holders and cruise control. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don't listen to the (Expert) reviews. C.S. , 01/05/2019 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) 44 of 44 people found this review helpful I bought this car as an 2nd car so not to put so much mileage on my F-150. (and save gas) we just took an 3 hour round trip on the highway and pouring rain on the way home. Handled great, the acceleration was very good for a car this size and type. It was also very good at passing trucks and other slower vehicles. It is very fun to drive. Only complaint is that the 2 front cup holders are too tightly spaced together. Update: 1/8/2019 We took a 850 mild trip. Handled well on parkways. Car is noisy on older asphalt road's but hey it's not a luxury car. I got an average 40.5 MPG. So far we are very happy with car. Still very happy with car. No complaints. One thing, after driving highways with snow and rain, I would not suggest doing too much driving in that type of weather. Little squirrelly. I guess do to the light weight of vehicle. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

My little Peanut PR Robins , 02/18/2019 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 41 of 41 people found this review helpful I bought my 2019 Spark, "The Peanut", for driving back and forth to work each day. I drive 60 miles to work and wanted to cut down on the miles, and wear and tear, I was putting on my 2018 Dodge Ram sport truck. I looked at several used Hondas and Toyotas but just couldn't fathom paying roughly the same price for a used car, with 80,000 - 100,000 miles on it, that a new Chevrolet with a full 3 year warranty cost. I wanted the cheapest manufacture's new model I could find with 4 doors, automatic transmission and air conditioning, and the Spark was it. I was amazed that even stripped down it comes with such features as 10 air bags, a/c, a big back up camera screen, auto head lights, auto driver door lock, blue tooth stereo, On-Star and carpeted floor mats. I drive this car almost daily on the toll roads between 75 - 85 mph and it is comfortable and runs just fine. To tell the truth, the ride in town, is smoother than riding in my truck or my wife's Camaro SS. I live in Austin, Tx and find myself using my Spark not just for work, as originally intended, but also on my days off when running errands. It is easy to drive in busy traffic, comfortable and sooooo easy to park. My poor truck has barely left the garage since I purchased my car. Some changes in future models I would like to see, for me, would be a back seat that folds "completely" flat for additional hauling capability and a better arrangement of the cup holders so tall drinks are easier to get in and out. Other than that, this car satisfies my needs completely and I don't think there is a better value out there for the price. Update: After 8 months of ownership and 7000 miles, I still love this car. I drive it almost daily, either on the interstate or around town. I have not had one thing go wrong with it since purchase. It fits my basic commuter needs perfectly. Even the air conditioner has proved adequate in this 100+ degree Texas summer heat. If you can catch it when GM is offering great rebates (my was $3,500) I don't think you will find a better deal out there. Performance Report Abuse

Better than the reviews Mary S , 12/03/2018 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) 84 of 87 people found this review helpful Maybe it's because I wasn't expecting a luxury vehicle, but I find the blah reviews about my Spark to be, well, blah. Sure, it won't go from 0 to 60 in 2 seconds and yes, if you are long limbed you may feel cramped. But if you want a car that goes fast in a split second or has lots of leg room, go buy one. I am 5'2" and I had to raise the driver's seat all the way up and move it forward so it has plenty of head and leg room up front. I drove it 4 hours straight on major highways through intermittent rain, heavy traffic, and on stretches of interstate that were patched and full of potholes. My little Sparky kept up with the big boys at 85 mph, passed semis with no problem, and handled the roads well. Add to that I listened to an auduiobook at normal volume without any interference from engine noise. Also, 260 miles at high speeds only used 3/4 tank of gas. So, if you have the dough to blow and want a luxury or sports car, buy one. But if you are limited on what to spend or just don't care about impressing others because you already know you're awesome, get a Spark LT. It's a fun little car to drive and gets you from place to place with some modern features and conveniences and let's you spend that dough on other things. Performance Value Report Abuse