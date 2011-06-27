Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Blown Motor got1onme , 03/21/2014 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I test drove a 2014 Spark at my local dealership, I noticed the "check engine" light was on when the salesman and I returned to the dealership. I like the car's build so I purchased another Spark, one with more up grades on it, It had only 11 miles on it. I bought the car and after just 3 1/2 weeks, the "Check Engine" light came on in my new Spark while on my way home from work white smoke poured out from under the bottom of the car. I am very disappointed because I was so proud of my little car. I am in a rental waiting on GM to send a new motor Report Abuse

Problem car Anthony Nelson , 10/20/2018 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car for the advertised ease of maintenance, fuel economy and for long commutes. I am very thorough about changing the oil every 3k miles although the manual states to change it every 7k. This car was great for the first 50k miles other than having a small issue with the transmission. At around 35000 miles, it started burning alot of oil, (about 1 quart per 2000 miles, and Chevy has told me that "normal" consumption is up to 1 quart per 1000 miles. I checked the oil once a week, and added what was needed. I was on a long road trip to Texas from Missouri at just under 50k miles when I lost the 4th cylinder. Took dealership over a month to replace the rings and pistons in the 4th cylinder. Currently at about 65k miles and burning a quart of oil every 1k miles. This can't be good for carbon buildup in the engine and am expecting the engine to fail before long. Have been a longtime fan of Chevy, but after this and another problematic purchase before this, I will no longer be buying from a company that refuses to be accountable for their problems creating dependable cars as well as needing government assistance in staying in business... Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Zippy Go Cart kimburlee , 05/12/2015 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I've had the car for a few months and put almost three thousand miles on it. I tried the automatic but man, was it lousy. Floorin' it and nothin'. The manual though, fun stuff. I feel like a kid again with my go cart. It's no frills like my go cart but it has AC (not the best but I don't live in Phoenix so whatevs). The sound system ain't that great but I don't care. I got it super cheap and brand new. I love zippin' around town in it. Recently I drove it into the mountains and it was fun! I can imagine the automatic would have sucked up there though. I thoroughly enjoy the interior cloth or whatever it is. Best of all, 38.5 MPG in town. UPDATE 5/12/16 Still love this car. No repairs have been needed. The MPG's have only improved and right now I'm sitting at about 40.5 average. UPDATE 5/14/2018 All six coils went bad last year while it was still under warranty. The car doesn't run the same now even though nothing else is wrong. MPGs have gone down as well, which I believe is related. Other than that it's still going strong and I'm pleased with this cheap and fun little car. Update 11/15/2019 Experienced a valve leak in two of four valve leaks leading to further depreciation of MPGs. Water stained interior seats -- beyond me how. Coolant reservoir sprung a leak and needed constant refilling and there may have been some over heating occurring. I stopped taking it for trips beyond 1 hour. I ended up trading it in recently. I loved that car and the rapid deterioration over the past year was very disappointing. It wouldn't throw a code either so I was unable to get it repaired through warranty. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

From Lime to Lemon R. A. , 05/10/2016 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car is a complete piece of junk. There have been at least 4 recalls since I got it. It's had problems from the A/C compressor needing to be replaced, to the coolant compartment needing replacement because it cracked from the heat due to being made out of plastic!! The battery needed replacement during the first 6 months of purchase and now I'm having transmission and acceleration issues that are serious. If you look http://www-odi.nhtsa.dot.gov/owners/SearchSafetyIssues you'll see how dangerous this car is and GM is going to have a serious lawsuit on their hands if anyone gets seriously injured. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse