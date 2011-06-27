Used 2015 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

NOW SOME REGRETS Mark Wyss , 03/18/2016 RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Never thought I'd own a Chevy. I bough a 2015 Sonic after buying a 2013 Buick Encore. I was so impressed by the Encore (never thought I'd own a GM product) that I got the Sonic as a second car because its the same engine and drivetrain. It's a small car, got the RS version with 6-speed manual tranny. Fun to drive! It's a "sporty" car that is meant to hug the road and it does, so the downside to that is you feel every pothole and bump. But you have to expect that with a sport suspension and a car that is low to the ground. I'm 6'1" and I have no difficulty getting in and out or finding a comfortable driving position. Love the heated leather seats and moonroof. Instrumentation is laid out perfectly, and the My Link info-tainment system is great. Have had the car for a year and had no issues. Mostly used as a city car and get overall combine city mileage of 29 mpg. The RS is a fun trim model and I enjoy it, even if I'm not the intended buyer (I'm 55 years old). On a good stretch of road the car is quiet and smooth and hearing while using Bluetooth for your cell phone is never an issue. Very nice build quality. If you're looking for a fun, sporty hatchback, I recommend the Sonic. And despite Edmund's thinking there isn't much room, with the back seats folded down, you'd be surprised how much cargo you can carry! Two years in, still no complaints. Still enjoying the car & the look and still no rattles despite driving on poorly maintained Wisconsin roads. Three years in and build quality still holding up. Fun can to drive with the 6-speed manual transmission. Lots of pep. I still think it's a good value for the $$ UPDATE: So, there have been some changes to my opinion three years in. Inside coating beginning to peel off of passenger door. Info-tainment system abruptly blacks out for no apparent reason. Had to replace a radiator hose for $330 at 35,000 miles. Had to replace the heating/cooling fan motor at 35,000. Seems was too soon to be having to replace those kinds of parts. Overall, I have soured a bit on Chevy. Don't think I would buy another one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent small car for the $$ MBC , 09/03/2015 RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 65 of 85 people found this review helpful Although it is a Turbo, it is not neck jerkingly fast off the line, however it is more than adequate for a vehicle this size. The Sonic has minimal turbo lag and is a fun car to drive, with excellent road composure for a vehicle of this size, and excellent handling . Coming from a life of VW Golf's/GTI's, we now own 2 Sonics, a 2014 & a 2015, and couldn't be happier. These cars have proven very reliable, built very good and solid, with excellent interior comfort. We have not had one issue, change the oil and go! As far as looks, that is subjective, but we get a lot of compliments,people are shocked at how nice they are, and they don't feel like a cheap vehicle. We test drove the following before purchasing our 2nd Sonic, they were all 2015 models, Toyota Corolla- ok on the outside, bland/unappealing inside, very slow and awful CVT. Mini Cooper Countryman- good looking, blast to drive, unfortunately bad reliability history and $10K more than a Sonic made us pass on that, VW Golf, great car in/out but not as good a deal as the Sonic and didn't feel "better" enough to justify a big difference in price, to get all the options on s Sonic RS, Hyundai Elantra GT-Hmmm, not a bad car but seemed bland and basic for the price, not very good MPGs with the 173hp engine.

Zippy The Turbo Sonic from Anacortes WA. Yours Truly , 05/29/2016 LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I researched fun to drive hatch back cars for months. I HIGHLY considered a VW Golf or GTI. I thought for sure, I had to have a stick shift to have any joy. Then I read the reviews of The Sonic which mentioned it was fun to drive. They were not kidding. It is a blast! The cheaper trim interior was not for me. I bought a used LTZ. It has heated seats, remote start, blue tooth, and of course lots of air bags. This is a little thing, but the right arm rest, I really dig. You will notice the attractive motorcycle inspired lamps and touches. I don't feel like I am sitting too low, but still fell like I am getting a driving experience with the road. I do not generally accelerate fast and average 34.1 mg on normal roads, hills, and state high way. My only gripe is the touch screen my link. Yes, I listen to loud music and it sounds good, but I need an actual volume dial not some screen to touch. I want to turn up the dial (I am over 40 might have something to do with it)! I bought a used 2015 with less than 15000 miles and saved on bundle the depreciation. So every time I see that GTI go buy, I think about the money I am saving and the fun I am not missing out on. 5/30/2018 update The water pump went out.. Also, a crack was found in the engine head. The controls on the steering wheel stopped working with the radio. They told me I would have to pay to run tests on the controls, but I reasoned with them that since the car is having the above mentioned defects, that the should do it for free. They agreed. I've owned and still own Hyundai's. You are better of with a Hyundai!

Room and power, with quirks 2015 LTZ Hatch Llia Olsen , 04/14/2016 LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought the car mostly for the interior. The hatchback offered the space I wanted for cargo and the dash was nicely arranged and constructed. Felt Cozy. The car seats are comfortable and heated and cup holders are a fast food junkies dream. Though the center cup holders seem better suited for the rear passengers than the front. I drove the car often from San Antonio to Baton Rouge and back. The car lacks in handling just bit over slightly more expensive models in the GM lineup, it's probably the suspension and the distribution of weight front and back.The stability control can be a nuisance and really hurt off the line acceleration when making a turn after stopping at an intersection. Otherwise it operates great in wet weather to prevent the rear end from spinning. The slight turbo lag added to the computer applied brakes means you might be sitting still, longer than you anticipated. Running on octane 93 or above does make a difference since it requires 93 octane before the stock computer even feels like upping the performance. I feel deeply cheapened by the fact there are no temperature gauges for the oil/water as those would be crucial in getting a heads up on potential engine damage. Forget keeping the stock entertainment. Swap it out for the latest Double Din with better navigation and rear camera support and get a few gauges if you're so inclined to monitor the health of your ride. I took great care of the car before I moved to a different country and had to sell it. Changed the oil (full synthetic Mobil 1) and filter every 3k-5k. Never had any issues with it.