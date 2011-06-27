  1. Home
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,320
See Silverado 3500HD Inventory
Starting MSRP
$41,405
See Silverado 3500HD Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,595
See Silverado 3500HD Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating563
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
part time 4WDyesyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm322 hp @ 4400 rpm322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle50.5 ft.50.5 ft.44.9 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
2 rear headrestsyesyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesno
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesno
post-collision safety systemyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesno
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Front center lap beltnoyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
LTZ Plus Packageyesnono
Off-Road Suspension Packageyesyesno
Z71 Appearance Packageyesyesno
Skid Plate Packageyesyesno
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyesyesno
Custom Sport Truck Packagenoyesno
Texas Editionnoyesno
Interior Plus Packagenoyesno
Convenience Packagenoyesno
Bluetooth for Phone Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
radio data systemyesyesno
7 total speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio inputnoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
4 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesnono
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
Sun sensoryesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesno
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesno
front door pocketsyesnoyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesno
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesno
simulated alloy trim on dashnoyesno
simulated alloy trim on doorsnoyesno
Passenger vanity mirrornonoyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
front reading lightsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Power mirrorsyesyesno
2 one-touch power windowsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Audio System w/Navigationyesnono
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesnono
Heated and Cooled Front Seatsyesnono
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryesnono
High Idle Switchyesyesyes
Black Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringnoyesno
Front Bucket Seats w/Leathernoyesno
Bose Premium Speaker Systemnoyesno
Leather Split Bench Seatnoyesno
Front Bucket Seats w/Premium Clothnoyesno
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusternoyesno
Color Keyed Carpeting and Vinyl Front Floormatsnonoyes
Cloth Seat Trimnonoyes
Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entrynonoyes
OnStarnonoyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radiononoyes
Integrated Trailer Brake Controllernonoyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playernonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesno
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
premium clothnoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
vinylnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Rear head room40.6 in.40.6 in.no
Rear hip Room65.5 in.65.5 in.no
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.no
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.no
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
folding with storage center armrestyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
LTZ Equipment Groupyesnono
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesnono
Trailering Wiring Provisionsyesyesyes
Power Rear Sliding Windowyesyesno
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyesyesyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
Rear Window Defoggernoyesyes
Rear Bumper Deletenoyesyes
LT1 Equipment Groupnoyesno
Pickup Box Deletenonoyes
Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glassnonoyes
Work Truck Equipment Groupnonoyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tirenonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Front track68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Length240.2 in.240.2 in.225.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.13000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight6610 lbs.6610 lbs.5775 lbs.
Gross weight10800 lbs.10800 lbs.10400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.8 in.
Height77.4 in.77.4 in.77.4 in.
Maximum payload4190 lbs.4190 lbs.4625 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.153.7 in.133.7 in.
Width80.0 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
LT265/70R E tiresyesyesyes
partial wheel coversyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,320
Starting MSRP
$41,405
Starting MSRP
$30,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Silverado 3500HD InventorySee Silverado 3500HD InventorySee Silverado 3500HD Inventory

