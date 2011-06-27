Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
This is a tow beast!
Purchased this vehicle specifically to tow our ToyHauler ('07 Weekend Warrior 32 foot long travel trailer). Fully loaded it weighs about 11,000 lbs. We travel in the west, so mountain driving is the norm. I am pleased with the towing ability and ride comfort this vehicle affords. While deciding which vehicle to buy, I researched other brands and kept coming back to this one over and over again. It basically sold itself.
3500 Duramax CrewCab 4WD
Without a doubt the best truck I have ever owned. The more I drive it, the better I like it. Fuel ecomony is 18-24 highway . In town is 16-18. High headwind, tall hills and foot to the floor bring mileage way down. Not lacking power for anything I do. Quiet, smooth and comfortable. Normal conversation at any highway speed is not a problem.
Duramax 360hp 650 torque stock
If anything, better than my 2002 2500 hd 4door long bed. Pulls my Montana 5th wheel like a dream, and as a new vehicle not broken in, I got nearly 11mpg between Albany and Syracuse, NY, but down to 9 through the Catskills. Most comfortable seats ever (my other car is a Ford ambulance). It seems to be the quietest diesel out there. OnStar is great and hooks right in with Verizon with the family plan. OnStar safe and sound is great. Love the heated seats, and the dual zone AC is great. It means the wife and I are both comfortable. The DVD keeps the grand kids occupied. Multiple mode sound means I listen to my CD's, the kiddies can use wireless for the movie, and 2 headphones for others.
Duramax
I had a Dodge and a Ford and I like the Duramax an overall truck. We pull to horse shows and when we get there we are not drained from the ride. The new Duramax is so quiet it is often mistaken for a gas engine. The power is equal to the Ford, the seats are more comfortable, so in closing I would say to look at the Duramax dually before you buy.
Good Work Truck
I've driven this truck almost exclusively on gravel and dirt roads in Iraq. This truck has plenty of torque and loads of hp. It has an awesome exhaust note. The Iraqi army is also using these trucks to supplement their HMMWVs. Rear seat could use some more leg room, it's hard to get out of the back.
