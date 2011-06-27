Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

LB , 12/22/2005

I drive this truck as my primary vehicle. It has plenty of power when towing less then 12000 pounds or so. IFS front suspension is much softer then earlier 3500's. It has a decent ride for a one ton. The 6 speed manual trans. is a lot of fun. First gear is very low and will get even the heaviest trailers rolling. Quiet inside the cab. Radio controls on the steering wheel are very nice to have. 4WD works easily and always locks in fast. Steaeo is nice for a truck. Good fuel economy. About 19 MPG highway (bobtail), and 17 MPG city. You could improve those numbers by staying off the throttle a bit. Brakes are very heavy duty. Worn less then 50% at 86000 miles. Nice truck.