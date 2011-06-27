Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Piece of Crap chevy guy , 09/23/2002 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I had this pickup of about a month then it broke down. I had to have it towed and repaired. Found out that the engine was messed up. That's the last time that I buy a chevy! Report Abuse

A whole lotta truck lopinl , 12/24/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful If you looking for a truck that pulls, tows,or just hauling the family this truck is it.My diesel 4x4 extended cab is sweet pulls anything I have asked of it.Tows like there is nothing behind it. The purr of the diesel lets me know I am sitting on nothing but power. This is my 2nd 1 ton chevy won't buy any thing else but. Report Abuse

No bad--but not perfect Chris , 01/27/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle for commercial use and it has been pretty good. Problem areas have been the fuel injectors (replaced under warranty), and faulty gauges. After almost 3 years of ownership, the truck still looks good and drives very carlike. I chose a Duramax for it's smoothness over the Ford and Dodge diesels. My truck has the 12,000 GVW package and I have not been able to bottom out the suspension, in spite of my best efforts! Report Abuse

My Duramax Dually eightball , 12/06/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I pull a 32 ft. fifth wheel which is my home and office. I am extremely happy with the power, convience, ease to drive and mileage I get on this vehicle. It is a little rough to use as a standard mode of transportation when not performing as a tow vehicle as the ride is stiff due to it's stiff suspension etc. The comforts in the cab as far as leather, power seats, Bose sound system, On-star, heated seats etc. makes life a bit easier on long trips. I make long trips for my employment which involve coast to coast travel many times, this vehicle's ability to do that job in relatively good comfort and convience of operation makes me a happy owner. Report Abuse