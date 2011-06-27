  1. Home
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Power Pack V8

Mike, 05/13/2017
Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Large families may need the CrewCab?

2017 Duramax

Robert Grimes, 06/19/2019
LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
2017 Duramax So far so good. I’ve got 28,000 miles on it, it’s only been in the shop once for recall. Used daily to work.

