Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

Could better JRT , 09/25/2018 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Engine is fine lots of power and torque. Transmission is shifting hard sometimes between third and fourth gear. Has been to two different dealerships to be checked. Last one stated GM is aware of the problem but doesn’t have a fix yet! Very disappointed in the truck at the 21,000 mile mark. Disappointed in General Motors Customer Support, No Support. Traded the truck for the competitor's models in a 3/4 ton truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great family tow vehicle Adam , 04/20/2019 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful 6.6 liter Duramax, tows great up over passes, the exhaust brake is amazing. But only 3" of "tow mirror" extension is less than needed, previous trucks of both other American brands extended further. Chevy can't even see down the sides of my trailer, unless trailer camera system is installed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Pretty much a lemon Skabenga , 05/06/2018 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Is running well but has spent 30 days with its other friends getting repaired. 5 tires, 1 CV and a new rear axle to replace the one that was coming apart. New Seat belts and cooling system redone as well as random electrical items not starting when truck starts. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice truck but had problems already !!! Ed Kluth , 11/18/2017 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 7 people found this review helpful I like the truck, the price is too high, had it for three weeks with 900 miles on it , had to take it to the Dealership service department and get the thing repaired because check Stabilization, Trailer, Parking sensor, and other problems popped up while I was driving. Not to happy. Had to spend a day at the dealership while they work on it. Lost confidence on the vehicle. Stay tuned for the results. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse