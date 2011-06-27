Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Only 100 miles so far but truck performs really well. Ministry work includes pulling trailer next week. Will see how it does to pull. Build quality as far as seen today is outstanding. Ride comfy for a 3/4 ton. Great steering, road feel & seats better than my 06 Dodge. Motor really roars. Decent deal as 2011 models out soon. Prayer is for years of economical service.

sfmreb , 05/05/2010

It has a lot of power. I got 20 miles to the gal driving at 55 mph (500 mile break in). It is comfortable to drive. I just wish it was not so HIGH. I just needed something to tow my 5th wheel and I think this work truck will do it. The price was right.