Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating665
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
automatic locking hubsnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
mechanical center differentialnoyesno
part time 4WDnoyesno
Rear locking differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle47.6 ft.47.6 ft.51.2 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesno
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnonoyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
Exterior Plus Packageyesyesno
Off-Road Suspension Packageyesyesyes
Interior Plus Packageyesyesno
Convenience Packageyesyesyes
Skid Plate Packagenoyesno
Snow Plow Prep. Packagenoyesno
LTZ Plus Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
USB connectionnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
Air conditioningyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
front and rear reading lightsnonoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
Navigation System w/AM/FM Radio and CD Playeryesyesyes
Rear Window Defoggeryesyesno
Black Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyesyesno
Front Bucket Seats w/Leatheryesyesno
Rearview Camera Systemyesyesyes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemyesyesno
Leather Split Bench Seatyesyesno
Front Bucket Seats w/Premium Clothyesyesno
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirroryesyesno
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryesyesyes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryesyesno
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemnonoyes
Navigation System w/AM/FM Radio and CD/DVD Playernonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
premium clothyesyesno
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesno
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
bucket front seatsnonoyes
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.40.6 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.61.8 in.65.5 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.3 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestnonoyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyesyesyes
Black Granite Metallic Paintyesyesyes
LT245/75R16E On/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresyesyesno
Roof Marker Lampsyesyesyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyesyesno
17" x 7.5" Bright Aluminum Wheelsyesyesno
LT1 Equipment Groupyesyesno
16" x 6.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesyesno
Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyesyesno
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesno
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyesyesno
Power-Adjustable Camper-Style Exterior Mirrorsyesyesyes
LTZ Equipment Groupnonoyes
Power Glass Sunroofnonoyes
Winter Covers for Diesel Enginenonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
Front track68.6 in.68.6 in.68.6 in.
Length230.3 in.230.3 in.239.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity12700 lbs.12400 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight5577 lbs.5840 lbs.5720 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.9200 lbs.9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.9.5 in.9.5 in.
Height76.8 in.76.9 in.77.1 in.
Maximum payload3600 lbs.3338 lbs.3475 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.143.5 in.153.0 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Victory Red
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Victory Red
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
chrome steel wheelsyesyesno
partial wheel coversyesyesno
LT245/75R E tiresyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
LT265/70R E tiresnonoyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
All terrain tiresnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Starting MSRP
$36,055
Starting MSRP
$40,210
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
