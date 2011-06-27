  1. Home
Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Silverado 2500HD
4.8
5 reviews
Great Heavy Duty

DJ, 05/31/2009
I have 4000 miles on the truck, I get 14.4 MPG, haul a 250 gallon water tank in the back and don't even know its there when completely full. The suspension is tight but gives a decent ride. I use the 4WD when going up a steep bumpy dirt road to my cabin in the Black Hills, even with the 250 gallon tank in the back it handles with no problem. The interior has multiple small storage compartments. Even my wife loves the comfort of the interior. Overall I am very pleased with the Truck.

Nice Truck

Patrick Sowers, 02/04/2010
This is a really good truck. I got a good deal on a 2009 with the GM loyalty program and I am very happy with this truck. It is a work truck extended cab, but it has carpet and cruise control in it. The seats are very nice for a WT. The radio is the CD MP3 version, plus the truck has tilt steering. For the price I paid for a 3/4 ton and what other companies are asking for one, what a deal.

2500 HD

J. Robertson, 03/03/2009
Great truck and value for the money.

3500 duramax

havingfun, 10/19/2009
This a great truck drives never had a problem gets 18 mpg I pull a mud trucks add big machines with it and it does good.

Need a few things

Ken, 05/31/2010
Saw a few reviews and my 09 2500HD Z71 Duramax came with the running boards, but a spray in Box Liner would have been great. Had a 01 2500HD with the duramax and loved the truck, had lots of power, hated the problem with the injectors. (3 sets in 200,000 Km) at $5400 a set it really is a ripoff. (why I traded it in was a toss up between a dodge and the Chevy) At least on the 09 injectors are easier to get at on the new Chevy. would have liked more power, the 01 seemed to have more get up and go. The only problem that I have heard from a friend that has a 09 is the air filter sucking in moisture and freezing in cold weather, will wait to see of this one does the same thing.

