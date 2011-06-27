Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Heavy Duty DJ , 05/31/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have 4000 miles on the truck, I get 14.4 MPG, haul a 250 gallon water tank in the back and don't even know its there when completely full. The suspension is tight but gives a decent ride. I use the 4WD when going up a steep bumpy dirt road to my cabin in the Black Hills, even with the 250 gallon tank in the back it handles with no problem. The interior has multiple small storage compartments. Even my wife loves the comfort of the interior. Overall I am very pleased with the Truck. Report Abuse

Nice Truck Patrick Sowers , 02/04/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a really good truck. I got a good deal on a 2009 with the GM loyalty program and I am very happy with this truck. It is a work truck extended cab, but it has carpet and cruise control in it. The seats are very nice for a WT. The radio is the CD MP3 version, plus the truck has tilt steering. For the price I paid for a 3/4 ton and what other companies are asking for one, what a deal.

2500 HD J. Robertson , 03/03/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Great truck and value for the money.

3500 duramax havingfun , 10/19/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This a great truck drives never had a problem gets 18 mpg I pull a mud trucks add big machines with it and it does good.