Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Silverado 2500HD Classic
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
List Price Estimate
$5,782 - $9,658
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

07 Silverado Classic 2500 HD Duramax

parkerkr, 02/25/2011
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Very impressed with performance. I tow a 10000 lb 5th wheel travel trailer without even a hiccup! Right now I drive 72 miles one way to work each day in the snow, getting 17-18 mpg on a regular basis and have gotten as high as 19.2 mpg, that is while in 4x4 in the snow

No replacement for displacement

M Humphrey, 03/23/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Just traded a Dodge 1500 Hemi for this 2007 2500HD with the Vortec 8100 and Allison six speed automatic. Wow this thing really goes! It is better than the old 454 engine. I needed a lot of pulling capacity but did not need the expense of the DuraMax, this really fills the need. Gas mileage is about 12.5 mpg around town and 14.5 on the highway and it loves regular gas. Drivers seat is much better than the Dodge was. Steering is not quite as good, seems to wander at high speeds. Could be the E load tires compared to the 20" tires on the Dodge. Attention Dodge owners: Chevy dealers will not give you anything on trade if you have a 05-07 Dodge. Overall very strong truck.

Fun and Cheap

Derrick, 05/12/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I just got this 2500HD with the 6.0 gas engine and I love it. Even though this is the basic W/T version, it gives me plenty of cash to play with to make changes. Ride is great for a 3/4 ton even with "E" tires. Interior is nice and I enjoy having the 40/20/40 bench seat. Easy to clean just like my wife's Element with the vinyl flooring (not missing the carpet). Just added a performance exhaust and love the sound and launch!!! FYI, I've been driving diesels for the last 8 years and loved them, but missed the raw power of the gas engine. Trade-off is the low mileage though, but loads of fun to drive and cheap to insure!

Chevrolet 2500hd Ext Cab 4x4

Jim, 03/29/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great riding and driving truck! Can handle the occassional work load well! Good reliabilty! The new six speed automatic transmission is a dissappointment! I currently still own a 2500hd classic with the old 4 speed automatic trans and under similar driving conditions cosistently gets 3.1 miles per gallon better fuel economy! I would have expected the 6 speed to get better fuel economy than the old one!

desiel review

Bill O, 11/18/2016
Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Diesel trucks are great for towing but expenive to maintain.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
