Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Glad I switched to Chevy from Ford
Bob Sterling, 01/08/2018
LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
8 of 12 people found this review helpful
No surprises when I bought this truck. I came well equipped even though I bought at the low end (LS trim).
Silverado Lover
Paul Meeker, 08/06/2018
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful
The 6 cylinder has plenty of power (285 bhp) and is capable of hauling most anything (light to medium range). I would recommend the 5.3L and towing package for very heavy loads though. The truck handles great and the interior is quiet.
