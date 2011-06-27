  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Silverado 1500
5.0
2 reviews
Glad I switched to Chevy from Ford

Bob Sterling, 01/08/2018
LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
No surprises when I bought this truck. I came well equipped even though I bought at the low end (LS trim).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Silverado Lover

Paul Meeker, 08/06/2018
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
The 6 cylinder has plenty of power (285 bhp) and is capable of hauling most anything (light to medium range). I would recommend the 5.3L and towing package for very heavy loads though. The truck handles great and the interior is quiet.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
