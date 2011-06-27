Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Uncomfortable driver seat
Rev B, 05/18/2017
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
I test drove a regular cab, standard bed model. I liked everything about the truck, except the uncomfortable driver seat. I adjusted the seat forward and backwards and all the lumbar adjustments and it was just horrible. It was only a 10 minute test drive and my butt and back were hurting me! I have a 2000 LS S10 and that worn out seat is still far superior than this truck! I have been buying new GM trucks for 35 years and never had a seat that bad!
- Performance
- Comfort
