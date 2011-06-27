Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews

2017 LT Allstar Edition/5.3/6speed/6.5" Bed/4x4 ropiekunfd , 11/24/2017 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 29 of 33 people found this review helpful Worst truck I have ever owned. Leased it brand new in June of 2017, have put 16k miles on the clock since then ( writing this review Nov 2017) and have had it in the shop 3 times since purchase. Issues include: 1. Transmission slam shifting on the downshift: New solenoids/control module housing replaced at 7k miles and told problem was resolved. 2. Transmission slam shifting on the downshift: Threw codes for Barometric Pressure Sensor, mass air flow sensor and air intake temperature sensor at 9k miles; all sensors replaced and told that problem was resolved. 3. Transmission slam shifting on the downshift: Front and rear universal joints fractured and throwing grease; universal joints replaced, new transmission map uploaded by dealership and told that the problem was resolved. The vehicle still slams shifts on the downshift (usually 2nd and 1st gears) in city driving/any stop and go traffic conditions. The more research that I have done has brought to light the fact that this is in no way an isolated issue with the transmission (6L80E), yet somehow GM cannot figure out to properly fix it. To put the icing on the cake, the frame is not painted but just sprayed with a tacky coat of remediation spray that can be wiped off with no effort, revealing bare steel (this was done accidentally when I wiped oil off one of the frame crossmembers while changing it). The suspension is so soft the truck will literally hop down the road when encountering any tips, or look like a low-rider hopping with air bags God forbid you are off-road. On the same note, the stock Dunlop tires cannot hold the road in wet conditions and offer very little handling performance. The cab vibrates on long hauls at highway speeds to the point where the center seat console literally shakes. The seats are beyond uncomfortable, for long periods of time, and this is speaking from trips to Texas, Wisconsin and Tennessee within 4 months time from South-Eastern PA. The only real positives of the truck include the gas mileage and the 4x4 system which honestly are the only two things that have really impressed me. Clearly I would not recommend anyone buying a Chevy as the overall quality is far less than what it seems every other manufacturer is offering in a half-ton pickup. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

No More Bowties For Me Ed , 12/15/2017 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful 2017 Midnight Z71. Like the truck, hate the Chevy Dealer who sold it. Brand new, trans surges & downshifts too hard. Dealer lied & said Chevy didn't know anything about it. Nothing they could do. Different Chevy dealer knew all about it, had a TSB on it already. 6 speed trans problems. Tried to tow my Vette & felt like the trans was coming thru the floor. Beware. Lifetime bowtie guy, next truck will be an F-150. Update, 9000 miles. Trans banging on downshift. Dealer still lying. Update, 2019, still shifting rough, dealer Jerry's Chevrolet Balto. Md told me I had air in trans. Lol. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hesitation on acceleration and hard shifting Churchman , 07/16/2018 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This truck hesitates when accelerating and it shifts hard in both upshifts and downshifts. I read a bunch of online reviews on various websites and found out this is a common problem. I took it back to the dealer, they looked it over, and told me the same thing--it's a common problem. They said it would work itself out, but it might take up to 12 or 14,000 miles! I've now had it for 9 months and driven it for 13,600 miles. No change. It still hesitates when cold and even lukewarm. Once it gets hot, it doesn't have this problem unless I really punch it to try to pass some slow poke. If it downshifts to make the pass, it shifts hard and hesitates. This is all very frustrating and really disappoints me. I had a Colorado for 13 years that had no problems of this kind. (It had other problems, but not this one.) This problem makes me want to sell this truck and go with a Ram instead. *This is a Custom double cab with a 5.3, but this website didn't give that as a trim choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Headliner peeling off Stephen Mullett , 10/26/2017 LS 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased 2017 Silverado and the headliner is coming off at the rear of the cab and there is a Constant rattle in the cab . Poor quality for a 2 month old vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse