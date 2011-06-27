Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews
2017 LT Allstar Edition/5.3/6speed/6.5" Bed/4x4
Worst truck I have ever owned. Leased it brand new in June of 2017, have put 16k miles on the clock since then ( writing this review Nov 2017) and have had it in the shop 3 times since purchase. Issues include: 1. Transmission slam shifting on the downshift: New solenoids/control module housing replaced at 7k miles and told problem was resolved. 2. Transmission slam shifting on the downshift: Threw codes for Barometric Pressure Sensor, mass air flow sensor and air intake temperature sensor at 9k miles; all sensors replaced and told that problem was resolved. 3. Transmission slam shifting on the downshift: Front and rear universal joints fractured and throwing grease; universal joints replaced, new transmission map uploaded by dealership and told that the problem was resolved. The vehicle still slams shifts on the downshift (usually 2nd and 1st gears) in city driving/any stop and go traffic conditions. The more research that I have done has brought to light the fact that this is in no way an isolated issue with the transmission (6L80E), yet somehow GM cannot figure out to properly fix it. To put the icing on the cake, the frame is not painted but just sprayed with a tacky coat of remediation spray that can be wiped off with no effort, revealing bare steel (this was done accidentally when I wiped oil off one of the frame crossmembers while changing it). The suspension is so soft the truck will literally hop down the road when encountering any tips, or look like a low-rider hopping with air bags God forbid you are off-road. On the same note, the stock Dunlop tires cannot hold the road in wet conditions and offer very little handling performance. The cab vibrates on long hauls at highway speeds to the point where the center seat console literally shakes. The seats are beyond uncomfortable, for long periods of time, and this is speaking from trips to Texas, Wisconsin and Tennessee within 4 months time from South-Eastern PA. The only real positives of the truck include the gas mileage and the 4x4 system which honestly are the only two things that have really impressed me. Clearly I would not recommend anyone buying a Chevy as the overall quality is far less than what it seems every other manufacturer is offering in a half-ton pickup.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
No More Bowties For Me
2017 Midnight Z71. Like the truck, hate the Chevy Dealer who sold it. Brand new, trans surges & downshifts too hard. Dealer lied & said Chevy didn't know anything about it. Nothing they could do. Different Chevy dealer knew all about it, had a TSB on it already. 6 speed trans problems. Tried to tow my Vette & felt like the trans was coming thru the floor. Beware. Lifetime bowtie guy, next truck will be an F-150. Update, 9000 miles. Trans banging on downshift. Dealer still lying. Update, 2019, still shifting rough, dealer Jerry's Chevrolet Balto. Md told me I had air in trans. Lol.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Hesitation on acceleration and hard shifting
This truck hesitates when accelerating and it shifts hard in both upshifts and downshifts. I read a bunch of online reviews on various websites and found out this is a common problem. I took it back to the dealer, they looked it over, and told me the same thing--it's a common problem. They said it would work itself out, but it might take up to 12 or 14,000 miles! I've now had it for 9 months and driven it for 13,600 miles. No change. It still hesitates when cold and even lukewarm. Once it gets hot, it doesn't have this problem unless I really punch it to try to pass some slow poke. If it downshifts to make the pass, it shifts hard and hesitates. This is all very frustrating and really disappoints me. I had a Colorado for 13 years that had no problems of this kind. (It had other problems, but not this one.) This problem makes me want to sell this truck and go with a Ram instead. *This is a Custom double cab with a 5.3, but this website didn't give that as a trim choice.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Headliner peeling off
I purchased 2017 Silverado and the headliner is coming off at the rear of the cab and there is a Constant rattle in the cab . Poor quality for a 2 month old vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
1 1/2 trouble free years
I have owned at least 7 GM truck products and with only one exception, have had little trouble with any of them. I blew a motor in 1200 miles (yes, twelve Hundred) on a 3500. The dealer discovered or guessed that the main bearings were installed wrong and the engine rapidly ate itself. The manufacturer was hands on and replaced the whole motor with a new box engine and a rental car for a week. The truck was problem free from that point. I just traded my 2017 4WD LT All Star edition 5.3 for a 2019 2500HD LT 6.0 gasser (I tow a travel trailer and needed more truck) a short time ago. My 2017 was absolutely trouble free. I towed a 28 foot travel trailer to Colorado, Arizona and Nevada last year going over 8000 feet in Colorado to 0 feet in Nevada with no issues. Gas mileage was so-so hooked up (10 mpg) and a little better than so-so when traveling solo (16 mpg). the cloth seat interior held up well and there were no rattles, bangs or thumps to be felt or heard. The 4WD worked flawlessly and the trans never over heated once going over the mountains of Northern Arizona or Colorado. I was driving around the North Rim in AZ at over 8000 feet. I guess if there is a point to be made, it is that most posts on sites like this are complaints which I believe are dealer issues more than GM warranty issues. Most who are happy about there experiences are less inclined to write about them than those who are unhappy. I wanted to supply a little balance to the reviews as a happy camper who has owned multiple GM trucks from 1977 to present. Remember, there are a million plus trucks sold every year so you can't judge a manufacturer by a relatively few, but more from the absence or comments. Do your homework with dealer satisfaction numbers in mind and pick one with a good track record. Chevrolet makes a good product in general and remember, all manufacturers have their detractors.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500
Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner