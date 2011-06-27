Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2017 Silverado Z71 Crew.. Meh...
So I bought my 2017 Silverado after owning a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 for a change in pace as my Dodge was approaching 100k miles. My pickup is a crew cab LT with leather interior which is kind of a unique package. A couple things I like about the pickup first. 1. I get excellent mileage for a 1/2 ton pickup. trips I average around 19-21 and my lifetime mpg according to the computer is 17.2 mpg. Not bad at all for a pickup. 2. The infotainment center with Apple Car Play is awesome. I love the connectivity with my phone, touch screen is user friendly, and there seem to be no hiccups in the technology on this end. 3. I think it's a sharp looking pickup and with the 20 inch factory wheels on it, I get compliments on the pickups looks. 4. Besides regular service, I have not put a dollar into this pickup, or returned to the dealer for warranty work or additional service. This needs to be noted because I'm going complain next. 5. It tracks straight and rolls quiet at highway speeds. Now for some complaints I have about the pickup. 1. The 6 speed transmission is terrible in my opinion. Drive this pickup through a rural town as you would normally, and you will quickly find out that consumers complaints regarding the sloppy knocking transmission is warranted. I can't believe when downshifting how loud this transmission knocks. Yes - the pickup is broken in with 40K miles on it. No - the "learning transmission" has not learned anything. 2. I can not stand the cylinder deactivation or AFM (Active Fuel Management?) I believe GM calls this. Yes - I can feel it in town and on the highway. No - it's not smooth kicking in and out. Yes - I worry about engine longevity with this feature. No - I don't think it's hardly improved since my 2010 Silverado Crew cab. 3. These seats are uncomfortable. Go ride in a Dodge Ram or a F150 with Leather and the seats are by far more comfortable in either of these choices. 4. I pulled an Ice Castle camper/fish house with this pickup with a gross weight of 5,800 lbs. dry. I wasn't impressed. Even in tow/haul mode the pickup was fighting to find the right gear and on a 55 mph road with the cruise set at 59 mph, the pickup downshifted into 3rd gear going up a hill putting my rpms somewhere around 4,500+. Are you kidding me with this weight? The sway wasn't good either. The pickup pulled poor for a weight that I though wouldn't sweat the pickup. Here's my 2 cents on the pickup in conclusion... While there are features I really do like about this Silverado, I'm not impressed by the overall package I'm getting. I can not complain about the service end of this pickup, but I think Chevy needs to figure out their transmission before I'll buy another GM product. ** Update1/16/20 - I still have the Silverado with 52,500 miles on it and it's really treated me well so far. I picked up a Range Technologies AFM delete module that you plug into your OBD2 port under the steering wheel on the pickup. I can not recommend this product enough. The pickup no longer goes from 8 to 4 cylinders which significantly improves the ride, shifting, power of the pickup. Lifetime MPG dropped slightly to 17.1. Sill no trips to the shop for big repair items. Transmission seemed to improve significantly with AFM shut off.
2017 LTZ Silverado Cheap Leather
Owned my 2017 Silverado for just over 4 months with only 12,000 miles and started noticing accelerated wear on the leather seats. The dealer said I should drive with my shirt untucked so my belt and pants dont rub on the leather........ talked to Chevrolet customer care and they blew me off and said they wouldn't warranty the leather. They suggested I put a seat cover on the seats to protect them. Talk about a disappointment. The interior quality of the leather is very poor and the customer service from Chevrolet was the worst I've had to deal with. I will not be buying another Chevy. I've been brand loyal for over 20 years......and this is how they repay loyalty.
Super-pleased!!
I traded off my 2012 Ford F150 for the Silverado 1500 crew cab, in January. It came with the V-6. I am super-pleased. the 4x4 mode works smoothly. The OnStar navigation , the satellite radio system, and the dual-zone climate control are all excellent. The V-6 has more than enough power for all my needs, which include towing my ATV trailer and my aluminum runabout boat. Unlike the Ford 3.5 liter V-6, which relies on high RPM for it's power, the bigger block 4.6 of the Chev has way more low RPM torque and power. Hence you don't have the high RPM screaming of the Ford, nor do you have the incessant up and down and up shifting of the Ford's six speed transmission. The Chev gives you the sensation that you are driving a bigger, heavier truck. I am very anal retentive about gas mileage. Every gallon of gas I have bought since 1982 is recorded in my little note books! I can safely say that the heavier Chev, with the bigger block V-6, gives me minimally about 1.5 more MPG for local driving and 2 to 2.5 more MPG for trip driving! I highly recommend the Silverado Crew Cab 1500 4x4 with the V-6 and the base level trailering package! BUT - two things annoy me. Worst headlights I have ever had on any vehicle I have ever owned. Excellent satellite and FM radio, but very pathetic AM radio reception.
Known Engine issue
The 5.3 engine has a noticeable hesitation at various speeds. There are also times when decelerating quickly, the engine slams down into gears. Research on the internet provides numerous complaints by 2017 owners. This is a known problem by Chevy and they even had a Service Bulletin on it.The guess at the problem is to do some type of diagnostic on the engine and of if falls within certain guidelines, to change the transmission fluid. Not sure why you change the fluid on a new vehicle. Reading also indicates this solution does nothing. Stay away from this vehicle.
Why my 2017 Chevrolet 1500 is a antique
My Chevy 1500 crew cab High Country is a antique! I put 7,400 miles on it and traded it in on a Ram 1500 Longhorn here is what I liked about the High Country the looks great, the 6.2 v-8 is why I bought it great power and fuel mileage, now what I did not like: the 8 speed transmission shifted out of first way to soon, if I gave it a little gas and let up it would make a load thump and when you come to a stop and need to make a turn it would shift out of first 1/2 way into the turn so in traffic you lose that power of first gear, only a 26 gal. gas tank Ram 32 gal., to manual shift the trans you have to take your hand off the steering wheel, I also had a problem when I used it in first it was great but when I shifted into second a couple times there was a big lag, I hated the key fob you had to lock/unlock the truck with it the Ram the fob remains in your pocket and just touch the door handle (inside of handle to open outside to lock and you HAD to use the key for the start) the seat belt was always dropping off my shoulder, on my Ram I could get lower gears (for towing) would have made a huge difference, the Ram was much better going over railroad (bumpy) tracks, both trucks have the 6' 4" bed the Ram seems to have a tighter turning radius?. The worst part is I'am a Chevy person, I drag race with only Chevy engines and I do love the LS engines Edmonds wants me to update this post as you can see I traded the Chevy for a Ram and I still like the Ram just waiting until Chevy up dates the Silverado with more power 450 HP or more and paddle shifters for the Ram when they put a gas engine with 450 HP or more I will be looking to buy!. I sold the antique and traded it for a new Ram because it has a 32 gallon gas tank, 3.90 gears, touch the outside door handle to lock/unlock, better ride, no key to start, shift up/down is on the steering wheel NOT on the shift lever (so you don't have to take your hand off the steering wheel), still waiting for a truck with more H.P. and paddle shifters, Ford is coming out with a new V8 I will be checking it out!
