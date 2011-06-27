Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews

2015 Chevy Silverado crewcab Josh From Houston , 03/14/2016 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 23 people found this review helpful So I purchased my silverado in april of '15 and have had nothing but issues with it since. Around June '15 the high pressure AC line ruptured and caused an AC failure, ok its hot in Texas. Both factory Goodyear tires ruptured in August after only 10k miles and nearly destroyed both factory 20's on the passenger side, GM would not replace, again its Goodyear. Now in January my rear main seal "failed", my service guy's words, caused an large oil puddle in my driveway. This caused the dealership to have to remove the engine and replace the seal and cover, cover? yes the cover had to be replaced as well, because the tech mentioned that he had to perform a seal replacement on another same year truck and the cover was warped. And lastly we are in March of '16 and now my transmission is slipping....bad, I hate this truck and will never buy another Chevy as long as I live. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love This Truck! Mike , 10/02/2015 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Traded my 2013 Tundra for the Chevy . Best move move I could have made! Rides like a dream. Got 23. 4 MG on the first road trip. Handles much much better than the Tundra, easier to drive, get in and out of and park. It drops from 8 to 4 effortlessly. I have had Fords, Dodges, and Toyota. Chevy is the best by far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

Horable trucks 2015 silverado 5.3 ls doublecab 4X4 Cory , 02/07/2016 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 20 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought a brand new truck from CLIENT NEWELL IN ROSEBURG OREGON they could get me to buy the truck fast enough. I thought I bought a good truck until it hit two hundred miles. then it went to CRAP. the truck shutters every time you slow down to go around a corner and try to accelerate for about fifty feet then it downs shifts 2 or 3 gears and then takes of like a bat out of hell. It also does this if you try to accelerate up hill. My wife explains it like driving a 5 speed manual car or truck and leaving it in 5 gear at 20 mph and try to accelerate, it sacks the whole car until you down shift, horrible. well I have taking back to CLIENT NEWELL IN ROSEBURG OREGON and they told me to keep driving it and get used to it that's the way it is. they will not let me bring my truck back its getting worse. If that's the way it is, then why would it get worse. I was never rude either. so don't buy a truck from CLIENT NEWELL IN ROSEBURG OREGON unless you want to be treated rudely. I have to go two hours out of town for some other dealer ship to help me. Just wanted to shop locally. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Comfortable Truck MattB , 06/23/2017 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Overall not a bad truck. I've had two other Chevy pickups in the last 10 years (1994 C1500 and 2003 C2500HD), and this one is the newest I've had. This one drives like a truck, but rides like a car. The interior is decent in terms of material quality, but not terrific. The cloth seats are fairly comfortable, and the A/C works great. The dash board and instrument cluster is modern and easy to look at, and I do like the digital speedometer as opposed to the gauge, which was not a feature on the other Chevy trucks I drove. It doesn't seem like the USB ports have a very high amp output, because it never charges my phone. I just bought an Anker adapter instead, and it charges better that way. I've read other reviews online about excessive vibration at times, but have not experienced this myself. The truck isn't too high off the ground, and has a running board, so it's not difficult to get in or out. Although, the running board on this truck doesn't stick out very far, so it's easy to miss it or slip off it (which I've had happen a few times). In terms of performance, mine is equipped with the 5.3L V8 and 6-speed auto tranny. The 5.3L puts out a decent amount of grunt (more than it has in past years), but I think the new 6-speed transmission and active fuel managment system kind of inhibit the overall performace. Not only that, but I've noticed that the tranny system is overly eager to upshift when possible, even shifting two gears in a 2-3 second time frame occasionally (when on a flat road). I did have one instance where I was driving up a really steep hill, and the tranny decided to shift up prematurely, which caused a loss of momentum. Then it decided to go back down a few gears and the truck took off up the hill This can be a little annoying at times, and makes me concerned about the overall life span of the transmission. I haven't had any mechanical issues with the tranny so far, but I wouldn't be surprised if I started to down the road. It does help to put it in Tow/Haul mode, but I shouldn't have to do that under normal driving conditions. Aside from the tranny annoyance, the truck drives great and I don't have to hardly press the accelerator to get it up to speed. In terms of hauling, I've had it pretty close to max payload and didn't notice it. Not sure about towing yet. Gas mileage is about 16 mpg in the city (I live in a city with lots of hills) and combined is somewhere close to 20. 4x4 works great, even with tires that only have about a year left on them. Love the steps in the rear bumper corners for climbing into the bed. Overall a great truck so far, but it's young yet, so time will tell if there are any major issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value