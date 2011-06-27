Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
2011 Regular Cab LS Trim 4.3 Ltr V-6, 4 spd trans
An old school, single cab pickup truck. Forget the leather seats, video screens and wi-fi hot spots -- pure utility, nothing fancy. The V-6 is a little underpowered, but the overall truck is a stalwart and a great daily driver. I use it to haul my mountain bikes, kayaks and dogs. After 6 years and 75,000 miles, I have never had a problem. Gas mileage is 17 mpg in town and 22 on the highway. The ride is solid, quiet and comfortable. There are no road rattles. My only complaint is the headlights aren't water tight. I have replaced the gaskets, but they keep filling up with moisture and fogging out. There is actually a name for this: GM goldfish bowl syndrome. Unfortunately, the problem didn't crop up until after the warranty expired. Aside from that, I think this will be a 200,000 mile vehicle with ease. The more I drive the truck, the better it gets. I am looking forward to the next six years!
Water leakage
Very dissapointed ive seen it on one truck I looked at and now mine is starting to get it water is leaking from the top of the cab and going down the rear frame on cab and you can see brown water marks , when I called Chevy all they said was "its out of warranty" very dissapointed in manufacturing which is very poor
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500
Related Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner