Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

2011 Regular Cab LS Trim 4.3 Ltr V-6, 4 spd trans

Old School Pickup Truck, 02/27/2017
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

An old school, single cab pickup truck. Forget the leather seats, video screens and wi-fi hot spots -- pure utility, nothing fancy. The V-6 is a little underpowered, but the overall truck is a stalwart and a great daily driver. I use it to haul my mountain bikes, kayaks and dogs. After 6 years and 75,000 miles, I have never had a problem. Gas mileage is 17 mpg in town and 22 on the highway. The ride is solid, quiet and comfortable. There are no road rattles. My only complaint is the headlights aren't water tight. I have replaced the gaskets, but they keep filling up with moisture and fogging out. There is actually a name for this: GM goldfish bowl syndrome. Unfortunately, the problem didn't crop up until after the warranty expired. Aside from that, I think this will be a 200,000 mile vehicle with ease. The more I drive the truck, the better it gets. I am looking forward to the next six years!

Water leakage

Gian, 10/11/2017
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very dissapointed ive seen it on one truck I looked at and now mine is starting to get it water is leaking from the top of the cab and going down the rear frame on cab and you can see brown water marks , when I called Chevy all they said was "its out of warranty" very dissapointed in manufacturing which is very poor

