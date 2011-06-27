Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
High Milage
I purchased this Truck Oct 2009 with 3000 miles. It actually has a 5.3 V8 Flex fuel engine. I drive this truck all the time as a salesman. It now has 110,000 miles on it. I have done nothing except change the rear breaks. I added dual exhaust. It runs as good as it did when it was new. At 70-75mph I get 19 mpg. In town around 15mpg. The truck is very dependable. I have driven other Chevy trucks as sale vehicles and 300,000 miles is not hard to get out of these trucks. However the gas milage is killing me right now.
09 Silverado excab 5.3
I bought my Silverado in 10/09 new from the dealer with 36 miles. Currently I have 8,550 and have not had any problems AT ALL. Not even a rattle. I have blue granite Texas Edition extended cab with the 5.3 engine. My mpg has been 16-18 city driving. I have the LT and wish I would have got the LTZ. Sorry you other guys are having so many problems. Are you sure you're not driving an F150?
Good deal was really a bad deal
Got 2009 Silverado in 2015 with 33,000 miles for about $25K. A month later the camshaft went, dealer repaired. Two months later camshaft went again and oil pumps as well. Dealer said sorry. I had it fixed. problems with electrical system, throttle body, steering column electrical issues. Needed complete transmission replacement at 60,000 miles. Now more electrical issues with grounds, throttle body, alternator. I need this truck for work! It is costing a fortune in repairs. As soon as it is fixed I am selling it.
After only 5 years - too many things wrong with it
I've enjoyed the truck which I bought new in early 2009. At 1700 miles off warranty, I had to replace rear break cylinders that cost about $1,100 all in. Too much too soon. I've been burning oil like crazy. I took it in to have that repaired. It turns out there is a dealer bulletin on it. That means they did a big repair job for free because I got it in at under 100K miles. Apparently excessive oil usage was a big and noted problem. On the same visit I replaced to door lock motors $500, to rear window switches $250 and a solenoid that was causing an engine light $400. I just think that this is two long and expensive a list for a truck that is 5 years old with only 86K miles on it.
Overall Nice Truck
Like the truck overall, however, the passenger seat belt apparatus on the side of the door rattles every time one goes over a bump. The 4 speed transmission did not perform well when hauling a toy hauler trailer (shifted in and out of higher gears and reved up to around 4500 rpm). Got very poor gas mileage while towing trailer (6mpg) and once when stopped engine compartment smelled like burnt oil. ON-Star didn't indicate any problems with engine or transmission and later Chevy technicians could find nothing wrong. Worried about pulling trailer in actual mountains instead of the Black Hills of SD. Don't like the cloth seats, shows to much lint and is hard to clean.
