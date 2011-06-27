  1. Home
Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,930
See Silverado 1500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,565
See Silverado 1500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$23,590
See Silverado 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPG151616
Total Seating666
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnono
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg14/19 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/468 mi.476.0/646.0 mi.364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.34.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG151616
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l5.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5200 rpm295 hp @ 5200 rpm195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Valves161612
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V6
Turning circleno50.4 ft.46.6 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesnono
Rear center lap beltyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
6 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
overhead console with storageyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Passenger vanity mirroryesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnono
Dual zone air conditioningyesyesyes
front reading lightsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Power mirrorsyesnono
2 one-touch power windowsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
clothyesnono
premium clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.33.7 in.33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.66.3 in.66.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Maximum cargo capacity56.9 cu.ft.nono
Length227.7 in.249.0 in.230.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7800 lbs.7800 lbs.7900 lbs.
Curb weight4947 lbs.4899 lbs.4627 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.6400 lbs.6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height73.9 in.70.8 in.71.2 in.
Maximum payload1253 lbs.1501 lbs.1573 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.157.5 in.143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.78.5 in.78.5 in.
Front trackno65.0 in.65.0 in.
Angle of approachno25.4 degrees25.4 degrees
Angle of departureno27.5 degrees27.5 degrees
Rear trackno66.0 in.66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Green, Woodland
  • Green
  • Pewter
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Tangier Orange
  • Orange
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Tan - Low Gloss
  • Green - Low Gloss
  • Blue
  • Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, vinyl
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Tan, cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Dark Charcoal, vinyl
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Tan, cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
chrome alloy wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P275/55R20 tiresyesnono
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnono
chrome steel wheelsnoyesyes
P245/70R17 tiresnoyesyes
fullsize matching spare tirenoyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid axle rear suspensionyesnono
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionnoyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,930
Starting MSRP
$25,565
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Silverado 1500 InventorySee Silverado 1500 InventorySee Silverado 1500 Inventory

