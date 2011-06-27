Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|16
|16
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|338/468 mi.
|476.0/646.0 mi.
|364.0/494.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26 gal.
|34.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|16
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|Torque
|380 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|5.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 5200 rpm
|295 hp @ 5200 rpm
|195 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Valves
|16
|16
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V6
|Turning circle
|no
|50.4 ft.
|46.6 ft.
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|no
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|Power mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|no
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|no
|no
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|premium cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.5 in.
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.7 in.
|33.7 in.
|33.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|66.3 in.
|66.3 in.
|66.3 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56.9 cu.ft.
|no
|no
|Length
|227.7 in.
|249.0 in.
|230.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7800 lbs.
|7800 lbs.
|7900 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4947 lbs.
|4899 lbs.
|4627 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6200 lbs.
|6400 lbs.
|6200 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|8.0 in.
|8.0 in.
|Height
|73.9 in.
|70.8 in.
|71.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|1253 lbs.
|1501 lbs.
|1573 lbs.
|Wheel base
|143.5 in.
|157.5 in.
|143.5 in.
|Width
|78.5 in.
|78.5 in.
|78.5 in.
|Front track
|no
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|Angle of approach
|no
|25.4 degrees
|25.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|no
|27.5 degrees
|27.5 degrees
|Rear track
|no
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|chrome alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|no
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P275/55R20 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|20 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|chrome steel wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|P245/70R17 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|no
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|no
|no
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|no
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,930
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
