Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

poor quality. Marge , 02/15/2016 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) 3 of 8 people found this review helpful Truck is not up to my standard for only having 107000 miles its being repaired to often. Traded in for a Ford! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

What you need.....a good basic truck! Coach K , 05/05/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck used with 41K miles on it. I was looking for a small truck but at the price and what shape it was in I could not pass it up. I bought this when the gas spiked up so I got it for $7,000. The V6 is a little under powered but gets you moving. I commute 30 miles everyday to work and I have gotten it to average 20, not bad. I have had zero problems with it. I would say if you need a truck for weekend work and want something comfortable, easy to drive, then a basic 1500 is what you should look for. Report Abuse

gmproductalert BD , 09/04/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful forward sprague gear failed at 54000mi,replaced transmision,$2280 cost.manufacturer refused financial assistance.this trans is too light for the vehichleit is in.GM has been aware of this for years and continues to use it. Report Abuse

Poorly built truck Sean 2003 , 12/10/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had this truck in the the shop 11 times. All for warranty issues. The service department has been excellant but the dealership has been awful to deal with.I suggest going to another company for a vechicle. Chevy hit there all time low on this one Report Abuse