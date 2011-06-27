Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
poor quality.
Truck is not up to my standard for only having 107000 miles its being repaired to often. Traded in for a Ford!
What you need.....a good basic truck!
I bought this truck used with 41K miles on it. I was looking for a small truck but at the price and what shape it was in I could not pass it up. I bought this when the gas spiked up so I got it for $7,000. The V6 is a little under powered but gets you moving. I commute 30 miles everyday to work and I have gotten it to average 20, not bad. I have had zero problems with it. I would say if you need a truck for weekend work and want something comfortable, easy to drive, then a basic 1500 is what you should look for.
gmproductalert
forward sprague gear failed at 54000mi,replaced transmision,$2280 cost.manufacturer refused financial assistance.this trans is too light for the vehichleit is in.GM has been aware of this for years and continues to use it.
Poorly built truck
I have had this truck in the the shop 11 times. All for warranty issues. The service department has been excellant but the dealership has been awful to deal with.I suggest going to another company for a vechicle. Chevy hit there all time low on this one
worktruck
Recently purchased a 2004 Silverado worktruck package. I use it for outside sales. Comfortable to drive. Im averaging 23 mpg which I consider good for a full size truck. The v-6 has good performance and great acceleration from 3 gear through 5.First seems to be geared a little low for avewrage driving. second is wound out at 40mph. Interior is roomy and instruments and controls are always at hand. Its quite a bit better than the dodge dakota I traded.
