  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,060
See Silverado 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,060
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/442 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Torque325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,060
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,060
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,060
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,060
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,060
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4555 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1645 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8600 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height71.2 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,060
P235/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,060
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,060
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Silverado 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles