Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Silverado 1500 Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,710
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)520.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower332 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjusteryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.5 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5791 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Angle of approach15.5 degrees
Maximum payload1509 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length229.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height73.7 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fairway Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
P265/65R18 112S tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
