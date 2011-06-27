Vehicle overview

It used to be that only the most environmentally conscious buyers and tech-obsessed early adopters were interested in driving a gasoline-electric hybrid. Fast forward a decade and there are more people willing to consider one. There are also more models to choose from, including the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid.

While that evolving mindset is certainly a positive development, not every hybrid-powered model makes sense. This full-size Chevy pickup is one of those that's just plain hard to justify on the basis of both everyday drivability and the long-term bottom line.

Unlike the original Silverado Hybrid launched back in 2005 with an ineffectual "mild" hybrid powertrain, this latest generation is the real deal. Its sophisticated hybrid system, which mates a 6.0-liter V8 with a pair of electric motors for a total output of 379 horsepower, allows this big truck to cruise along in full electric mode, on four or eight cylinders of the gasoline engine, or some combination thereof. Add a few other mileage-boosting tricks, including low-rolling-resistance tires and a tonneau cover that improves the truck's aerodynamics, and the result is a full-size crew cab model that can achieve an impressive EPA rating of 20 mpg city and 23 mpg highway.

Unfortunately, the Silverado Hybrid has a couple of significant drawbacks, starting with the hybrid powertrain's performance quirks and an unimpressive 6,100-pound towing capacity. The real deal-breaker, though, is its higher price, which is thousands more than a comparably equipped version with the 5.3-liter V8 under the hood and would take many years of operation to be offset by lower fuel consumption.

While buying a Silverado Hybrid doesn't really pencil out, there are a couple of other alternatives worth considering. The revised 2013 Ram 1500 with the new 3.6-liter V6 and eight-speed automatic transmission is very nearly as fuel-efficient and a good bit more affordable. The same can be said of the 2013 Ford F-150, which also offers much more robust performance and a much higher towing capacity.

All in all, we respect GM's efforts here but simply can't recommend buying a 2013 Chevy Silverado 1500 Hybrid.