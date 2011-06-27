Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Will Not Die
I have about 230,000 miles on mine. The transmission is starting to go on it, but it was a great little truck. I bought it for $5500 in 2006, with about 130,000 miles, and have been pretty hard on it since then, with no major repairs. Very pleased.
Long Hauler
This truck is a true brawler. I have a 161,000 miles on it and it feels just as strong as when I bought it. I have the 4cyl and 5spd. I have put a yard of wet top soil in the back (not recommended) and she keeps on getting it. Very good truck for the money. I have had to replace- starter, alternator, tires, spark plugs, battery and oil but this truck is strong. Handles for the seatback have snapped they are cheap but motor,drivetrain is very good.
great but not awesome
Bought truck new and let me tell you, If you ever owned a Fiero this truck is a Godsend. Yes I have had some problems...driver side seat lever snapped (pot metal design) I have had the ball joints replaced and the fuel relay. also the heater core clogged but I blew it out with some water. the only annoying thing is the abs , which activates in dry weather...pulled the fuse..no abs but who needs abs it is useless anyhow...I think I have had one time this truck didn't start in 10 years..cause of the fuel relay..to me that is a dependable truck..the rest I can deal with.
A bullet proof Chevy
Completely reliable, at least for me, without fail. Not once. I've had her for about 2 years and 31,000 miles, and the only times I've ver been stranded were because of tire problems, and once because of a dead battery. (when I first purchased the truck) it's not fast or flashy, but it gets very good fuel economy, especially if you drive conservatively. When I do I believe I get about 26-27 mpg. Sound system is nothing amazing, but leaves nothing to be wanted either. Abs has always worked properly for me and saved me from a few near-wrecks. This truck is fun on gravel, and good at light off-roading which I have done my fair share of. Simple, effective engineering and a good looking truck.
I must have got a good one
I lucked out and got a good one! The GM shop must have give out bonus checks the morning before this little truck was made. 193,500 miles with no major mechanical problems. Truck does have several small problems but nothing that takes the fun out of driving this "Z". The 4x4 system is great, 5 speed with the ZR2 limited slip, truck will go anywhere in the snow. Interior held up well, seats were covered and look new. No cracks in the dash, all the knobs and buttons still work. The stock rims did break between the lug nuts. I had to sell this truck today because I need more room for a new baby. Wish I could keep it but I bought a new Tundra Crewmax
