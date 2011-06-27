Used 1997 Chevrolet S-10 Consumer Reviews
little red truck
The truck was not what I wanted. Small, no frills. But when I drove it my mind changed. It's fun to drive around the city, if you like to drive. Oh it's a 5 speed and I use it. Like most things we drive it could use more power, but then again I wouldn't be passing as many gas stations. I plan on keeping it until it or I give out. So far other the regular maintenance it's got all the factory parts except the rear U joint. Great Driver
Chevrolet S10
Fantastic truck, excellent power for this vehicle class, and excellent overall value. This truck provides the perfect combination of form and function, providing good fuel mileage and overall capability. The cabin is quiet and well layed out, providing good room for most all passenger sizes. Overall, I would highly recommend this vehicle as it provides nearly full size capability with compact fuel economy of over 20mpg.
Big Results from a Little Truck
I bought my truck used from a friend who had two trucks. This is a great and dependable truck. I use my truck for work and decided since I was going to school to drive it. I drove from North Carolina to El Paso Texas no issue. The only thing that I did was change the timing belt and started using synthetic oil. Awesome truck!!
Tough little truck
This truck was given to me by grandfather after he died and it has been very reliable. I have just turned 16 and I've been rough with this truck and it still holds up. The 4.3 V6 was the best V6 ever made. Actually it is a 350 block with two cylinders chopped off. It has the same size pistons and everything. It has a lot of power and will still lay you back in your seat with over 106,000 miles on it. The only thing I've ever had to do to it was change the oil and I put a K&N lifetime air filter in it. The only thing that has gone wrong with it is the compressor had a leak that I fixed easily. Other than that it has been great.
Great truck. 97 Zr2 S10 4x4.
I would recommend this truck to anyone. Great performance, great power, goes excellent in snow & mud. I have the 97 ZR2 S10 4x4 5 speed with the 4.3 engine. Compared to Ford, previously owned, there's no comparison. This truck will run plum off & leave a 4.0 Ranger!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the S-10
Related Used 1997 Chevrolet S-10 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD