  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 1997 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Chevrolet S-10 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 S-10
5(32%)4(39%)3(18%)2(11%)1(0%)
3.9
44 reviews
Write a review
See all S-10s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,199 - $2,542
Used S-10 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...9

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

little red truck

bird, 01/18/2004
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

The truck was not what I wanted. Small, no frills. But when I drove it my mind changed. It's fun to drive around the city, if you like to drive. Oh it's a 5 speed and I use it. Like most things we drive it could use more power, but then again I wouldn't be passing as many gas stations. I plan on keeping it until it or I give out. So far other the regular maintenance it's got all the factory parts except the rear U joint. Great Driver

Report Abuse

Chevrolet S10

wbchevy, 09/28/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Fantastic truck, excellent power for this vehicle class, and excellent overall value. This truck provides the perfect combination of form and function, providing good fuel mileage and overall capability. The cabin is quiet and well layed out, providing good room for most all passenger sizes. Overall, I would highly recommend this vehicle as it provides nearly full size capability with compact fuel economy of over 20mpg.

Report Abuse

Big Results from a Little Truck

Jay, 08/29/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my truck used from a friend who had two trucks. This is a great and dependable truck. I use my truck for work and decided since I was going to school to drive it. I drove from North Carolina to El Paso Texas no issue. The only thing that I did was change the timing belt and started using synthetic oil. Awesome truck!!

Report Abuse

Tough little truck

S10man, 02/05/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This truck was given to me by grandfather after he died and it has been very reliable. I have just turned 16 and I've been rough with this truck and it still holds up. The 4.3 V6 was the best V6 ever made. Actually it is a 350 block with two cylinders chopped off. It has the same size pistons and everything. It has a lot of power and will still lay you back in your seat with over 106,000 miles on it. The only thing I've ever had to do to it was change the oil and I put a K&N lifetime air filter in it. The only thing that has gone wrong with it is the compressor had a leak that I fixed easily. Other than that it has been great.

Report Abuse

Great truck. 97 Zr2 S10 4x4.

Carl Shepard, 03/25/2016
LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I would recommend this truck to anyone. Great performance, great power, goes excellent in snow & mud. I have the 97 ZR2 S10 4x4 5 speed with the 4.3 engine. Compared to Ford, previously owned, there's no comparison. This truck will run plum off & leave a 4.0 Ranger!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...9
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S-10s for sale

Related Used 1997 Chevrolet S-10 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles