Used 1995 Chevrolet S-10 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG231623
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg15/19 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/520.0 mi.300.0/380.0 mi.420.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG231623
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l4.3 l2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm155 hp @ 4000 rpm118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.39.9 ft.36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Measurements
Height62.1 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.117.9 in.108.3 in.
Length204.9 in.204.9 in.189.0 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Curb weight2874 lbs.2874 lbs.2822 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • White
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Dark Blue
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dove Gray
