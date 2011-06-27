Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg15/19 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/380.0 mi.300.0/380.0 mi.300.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4500 rpm195 hp @ 4500 rpm195 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length192.8 in.194.2 in.192.8 in.
Gross weight4650 lbs.4650 lbs.4650 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.7.8 in.7.8 in.
Height63.4 in.63.4 in.63.4 in.
Maximum payload1267.0 lbs.1267.0 lbs.1267.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.117.9 in.122.9 in.
Width64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Garnet Red
  • Aquamarine Green
  • Sky Blue
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Apple Red
  • Aquamarine Green
  • Sky Blue
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Apple Red
  • Frost White
  • Garnet Red
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sky Blue
  • Garnet Red
  • Aquamarine Green
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Frost White
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Apple Red
